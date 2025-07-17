Kelsey Plum Shares 'Assassin' Mindset Following Dominant Sparks' Win

The Los Angeles Sparks closed a convincing 99-80 home win over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night. The 99-point mark was a season-high for Los Angeles. It converted a 38 total field goals, also a season-best.

Just over 48 hours earlier, on Sunday, the Sparks left Crypto.com Arena with their first home win since late May — after a back-and-forth 92-88 victory over the Connecticut Sun.

The pair of home wins cemented their first set of back-to-back victories in 2025.

Following Sunday's victory, amidst the streaky L.A. winning streak, star guard Kelsey Plum spoke on her personal scoring and playmaking mindset — detailing how she was able to contribute so well offensively.

“I was just trying to be patient, pick my spots, and I think we’ve gotten better at our spacing. I’m someone that thrives in space," Plum said. "And so just trying to be patient early, give it up, and then, knowing that throughout the game people were hitting shots, and then the lane starts to open up ... So [I] was just trying to be patient and trust that it’s going to come, and then just try to be like an assassin and strike.

"I thrive in space. That's where my bread and butter is," she added. "Like I said earlier, just be patient and then punch the gaps."

Following this weekend's WNBA All-Star break, the Sparks resume play against the Mystics once more next Tuesday.

