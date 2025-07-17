Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Kelsey Plum Shares 'Assassin' Mindset Following Dominant Sparks' Win

Los Angeles' star guard shared her scoring mindset amidst the Sparks' pair of home wins.
Ben Geffner
Jul 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) during up a shot over Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles (31) during the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Jul 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum (10) during up a shot over Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles (31) during the third quarter at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Sparks closed a convincing 99-80 home win over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night. The 99-point mark was a season-high for Los Angeles. It converted a 38 total field goals, also a season-best.

Just over 48 hours earlier, on Sunday, the Sparks left Crypto.com Arena with their first home win since late May — after a back-and-forth 92-88 victory over the Connecticut Sun.

The pair of home wins cemented their first set of back-to-back victories in 2025.

Following Sunday's victory, amidst the streaky L.A. winning streak, star guard Kelsey Plum spoke on her personal scoring and playmaking mindset — detailing how she was able to contribute so well offensively.

“I was just trying to be patient, pick my spots, and I think we’ve gotten better at our spacing. I’m someone that thrives in space," Plum said. "And so just trying to be patient early, give it up, and then, knowing that throughout the game people were hitting shots, and then the lane starts to open up ... So [I] was just trying to be patient and trust that it’s going to come, and then just try to be like an assassin and strike.

"I thrive in space. That's where my bread and butter is," she added. "Like I said earlier, just be patient and then punch the gaps."

Following this weekend's WNBA All-Star break, the Sparks resume play against the Mystics once more next Tuesday.

Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

