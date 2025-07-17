Caitlin Clark Replaced on WNBA All-Star Team By Former Sparks Guard

Indiana Fever star guard Caitlin Clark will not participate in Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game due to a groin injury suffered earlier this week, she announced in a team statement on Thursday

Clark, one of two team captains, and Phoenix's Satou Sabally will be replaced by Brittney Sykes and Bri Jones, respectively, per Chloe Peterson.

Sykes, a four-time WNBA All-Defensive Team honoree, previously spent three seasons with the Los Angeles Sparks before signing a three-year deal with the Washington Mystics in February of 2023.

The 5-foot-9 guard started 58 of 85 games played for the purple and gold. She averaged over 10 points and three rebounds across the span while sporting a career-best 43.3 field goal percentage.

This season, she's led the Mystics — posting per game averages of over 17 points, three rebounds and four assists.

2025 marks her first career All-Star selection. She joins Sparks' guard Kelsey Plum as one of just five players this year to average at least 17 points, four assists and three rebounds per contest.

Sykes joins the mid-summer event — to be held for the first-ever time at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse — that was sold out nearly three months prior on April 29, per a league announcement.

