Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Slammed for Caitlin Clark Comments, Cameron Brink Nears Return

Fresh off three consecutive wins, the Los Angeles Sparks travel to Connecticut to take on the Sun on Thursday. On Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the upcoming contest, star forward Cameron Brink — injured since 2024 following an ACL tear last June — was upgraded from 'out' to 'questionable,' per Real Sports.
On a recent edition of "The Herd," FOX Sports analyst Colin Cowherd shared a strong reaction towards Kelsey Plum's All-Star Weekend message towards Caitlin Clark — while speaking up for Clark's impact made since joining the WNBA.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Slammed by Major Analyst for Caitlin Clark Comments: ‘Stop Talking’
Cameron Brink Appears to Be Nearing Return to Sparks Based on Latest Update
Sparks' Cameron Brink's Return Date Tentatively Set For 'Late July'
Sparks' Kelsey Plum Speaks on Difficulties Adjusting to New-Look Backcourt
Sparks' Coach Lynne Roberts Challenges Team After Loss to Sky's Angel Reese
Sparks Sign Julie Vanloo After Sudden Release By Valkyries
Lynx’s Napheesa Collier, Courtney Williams Dismantle Kelsey Plum's Sparks
Sparks Guard Surpasses Major Career Milestone Against Lynx
Sparks' Julie Allemand Leads Belgium to Second Straight FIBA EuroBasket Crown
Magic Johnson, Lisa Leslie Among Stars With Message During Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Retirement Ceremony
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.