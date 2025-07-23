Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Slammed for Caitlin Clark Comments, Cameron Brink Nears Return

Ben Geffner|
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) yells in excitement Tuesday, May 28, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Indiana Fever, 88-82.
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink (22) yells in excitement Tuesday, May 28, 2024, during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Los Angeles Sparks defeated the Indiana Fever, 88-82. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Fresh off three consecutive wins, the Los Angeles Sparks travel to Connecticut to take on the Sun on Thursday. On Wednesday afternoon, ahead of the upcoming contest, star forward Cameron Brink — injured since 2024 following an ACL tear last June — was upgraded from 'out' to 'questionable,' per Real Sports.

On a recent edition of "The Herd," FOX Sports analyst Colin Cowherd shared a strong reaction towards Kelsey Plum's All-Star Weekend message towards Caitlin Clark — while speaking up for Clark's impact made since joining the WNBA.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Slammed by Major Analyst for Caitlin Clark Comments: ‘Stop Talking’

Cameron Brink Appears to Be Nearing Return to Sparks Based on Latest Update

Sparks' Cameron Brink's Return Date Tentatively Set For 'Late July'

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Speaks on Difficulties Adjusting to New-Look Backcourt

Sparks' Coach Lynne Roberts Challenges Team After Loss to Sky's Angel Reese

Sparks Sign Julie Vanloo After Sudden Release By Valkyries

Lynx’s Napheesa Collier, Courtney Williams Dismantle Kelsey Plum's Sparks

Sparks Guard Surpasses Major Career Milestone Against Lynx

Sparks' Julie Allemand Leads Belgium to Second Straight FIBA EuroBasket Crown

Magic Johnson, Lisa Leslie Among Stars With Message During Candace Parker's Sparks' Jersey Retirement Ceremony

Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

