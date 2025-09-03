Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Stars in New Video Game, Rickea Jackson Calls Out Opponents
Los Angeles Sparks' forward Rickea Jackson — following 23 points and a game-winning block for L.A. in Monday's win over Seattle — entered the weekend questionable due to a leg injury. Following the impressive victory, she spoke on both her and her respective opponents' mindset while playing through injury.
"I feel like teams have been trying to see how my leg is," Jackson said. "First play of the game, they try to come at me, which is cute, but I feel like [I] just gotta play through it."
Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum is averaging 19.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest this season — an essential piece to the purple and gold's backcourt. Now, according to ESPN, Plum joins Las Vegas Aces' star forward A'ja Wilson to headline a new WNBA game mode in this year's NBA 2K26 video game.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.
Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.Follow BenGeffner