Sparks Notes: Kelsey Plum Stars in New Video Game, Rickea Jackson Calls Out Opponents

Los Angeles Sparks' forward Rickea Jackson — following 23 points and a game-winning block for L.A. in Monday's win over Seattle — entered the weekend questionable due to a leg injury. Following the impressive victory, she spoke on both her and her respective opponents' mindset while playing through injury.

"I feel like teams have been trying to see how my leg is," Jackson said. "First play of the game, they try to come at me, which is cute, but I feel like [I] just gotta play through it."

Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum is averaging 19.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.3 steals per contest this season — an essential piece to the purple and gold's backcourt. Now, according to ESPN, Plum joins Las Vegas Aces' star forward A'ja Wilson to headline a new WNBA game mode in this year's NBA 2K26 video game.

She entered the night questionable due to injury.https://t.co/pqpz5wEVT2 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 3, 2025

For the first time in @NBA2K history, users are able to play WNBA and NBA players alongside each other.



More on the add to 2K26's MyTeam, headlined by Kelsey Plum & A'ja Wilson:

pic.twitter.com/YrQfr0tXRJ — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 2, 2025

NEWS: One former Sparks guard was re-signed by the Fever amid Caitlin Clark's absence.

Candace Parker on her dream WNBA expansion city:



“Nashville, Tennessee needs a team — I’m going to speak it into existence,” she said.



Candace Parker on her dream WNBA expansion city:

"Nashville, Tennessee needs a team — I'm going to speak it into existence," she said.

Parker formed an ownership group alongside Peyton Manning on Jan. 30, submitting a bid for the Tennessee Summitt:

