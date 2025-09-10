Sparks Notes: LA Eliminated From Playoff Contention, Former Guard Signs With Fever

The Los Angeles Sparks were officially eliminated from 2025 WNBA playoff contention on Tuesday night. Seattle, following its 74-73 win over Golden State on Tuesday, claimed the No. 8 and final postseason spot.

Despite a Sparks' 88-83 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, the Storm victory officially ends the purple and gold's playoff hopes.

Earlier on Tuesday, prior to L.A.'s road win, former Sparks' guard Shey Peddy was signed by the Indiana Fever to a rest-of-season deal after the announced absence of Caitlin Clark for the remainder of 2025. Peddy will be available for Indiana's final regular-season contest against Minnesota, as well as the entirety of the Fever's 2025 postseason run.

Prior to her time in Indiana, the Sparks announced the signing of Peddy, a veteran guard, in mid-June to a hardship contract. She started five of six games while in L.A. this summer.

Sparks’ first-year HC Lynne Roberts after LA’s elimination from playoff contention:



“It’s disappointing but I certainly don’t feel like it’s a failure … I’m proud of [this team].”



LA’s 21-22 record in 2025 is 13 wins better than its 8-32 finish in 2024.https://t.co/eq9bARNku4 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 10, 2025

Despite missing the WNBA playoffs, Dearica Hamby scored 25 points in the Sparks’ win tonight — 16 of which came in the fourth quarter.



Impactful growth for Hamby in Year 3 with L.A. She set career-highs in PPG, BPG and games played/started (42) in 2025.https://t.co/eq9bARNku4 https://t.co/jsSsdr9bM5 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 10, 2025

The scene at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena as the Storm clinch the No. 8 and final WNBA playoff spot, via @lmhelmbrecht.



Erica Wheeler’s buzzer-beater eliminates the L.A. Sparks from postseason contention.https://t.co/K3DG41Xbulpic.twitter.com/Fg0XVFOKrn — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 10, 2025

