Sparks Notes: LA Eliminated From Playoff Contention, Former Guard Signs With Fever
The Los Angeles Sparks were officially eliminated from 2025 WNBA playoff contention on Tuesday night. Seattle, following its 74-73 win over Golden State on Tuesday, claimed the No. 8 and final postseason spot.
Despite a Sparks' 88-83 win over the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, the Storm victory officially ends the purple and gold's playoff hopes.
Earlier on Tuesday, prior to L.A.'s road win, former Sparks' guard Shey Peddy was signed by the Indiana Fever to a rest-of-season deal after the announced absence of Caitlin Clark for the remainder of 2025. Peddy will be available for Indiana's final regular-season contest against Minnesota, as well as the entirety of the Fever's 2025 postseason run.
Prior to her time in Indiana, the Sparks announced the signing of Peddy, a veteran guard, in mid-June to a hardship contract. She started five of six games while in L.A. this summer.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.Follow BenGeffner