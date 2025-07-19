Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks Notes: LA Forward Silences Media After All-Star Snub, Kelsey Plum Calls Out WNBA Officiating

Ben Geffner|
Jul 18, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Los Angeles Sparks guard Kelsey Plum competes in the three-point contest during the 2025 WNBA All Star Skills Challenge at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Despite a myriad of campaigning by the Los Angeles Sparks for Dearica Hamby, Azurá Stevens, Rickea Jackson and other hopeful WNBA All-Star representatives, only Kelsey Plum was eventually selected to the July 19 event.

Following Los Angeles' 92-88 victory over the Connecticut Sun on July 13, one Sparks' forward discussed feeling underrated as a player and overall recognition.

At WNBA All-Star media availability on Friday morning, Plum was brutally honest when speaking about recent WNBA officiating — and visible issues within the consistency of the league's refs, per Robin Lundberg. "I think people are getting frustrated at the consistency," Plum said.

