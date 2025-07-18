Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Reveals Biggest Issue With WNBA Officiating

Los Angeles' star guard was brutally honest when speaking on the league's officiating in a recent interview.
Ben Geffner|
Jun 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson (2) holds back guard Kelsey Plum (10) after tempers flared in the second half against the Chicago Sky at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Jun 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Sparks forward Rickea Jackson (2) holds back guard Kelsey Plum (10) after tempers flared in the second half against the Chicago Sky at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Nearly two weeks ago, Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum was named a WNBA All-Star for the fourth consecutive time in her career.

Plum was selected as part of the 2025 reserves by the WNBA's head coaches' vote. It came after Plum — slotted sixth by both the fans and media — ranked 16th in the player vote, a surprise to many.

At WNBA All-Star media availability on Friday morning, Plum was brutally honest when speaking about recent WNBA officiating — and clear issues with the league's refs, per Robin Lundberg.

"I think people are getting frustrated at the consistency," Plum said. "So it's a ticky-tack [foul] here, then someone gets absolutely assaulted over here — and like, where is the line? And when did we call it? Why did we call it?

"I also think, too, a lot of teams specifically play me very physical, which I get," she continued. "But a foul is a foul — a foul in the first quarter is a foul in the fourth quarter ... The officiating across the board, people have been frustrated with."

This comes over a month since a similar comment from Plum was made towards the refs — following Los Angeles' overtime loss to Golden State on June 9.

“I’m going to get fined for saying this … they were fouling the s—- out of me,” she said.

Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

