Sparks’ Kelsey Plum Reveals Biggest Issue With WNBA Officiating

Nearly two weeks ago, Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum was named a WNBA All-Star for the fourth consecutive time in her career.

Plum was selected as part of the 2025 reserves by the WNBA's head coaches' vote. It came after Plum — slotted sixth by both the fans and media — ranked 16th in the player vote, a surprise to many.

At WNBA All-Star media availability on Friday morning, Plum was brutally honest when speaking about recent WNBA officiating — and clear issues with the league's refs, per Robin Lundberg.

Kelsey Plum on WNBA officiating pic.twitter.com/ikp9tWd2uC — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) July 18, 2025

"I think people are getting frustrated at the consistency," Plum said. "So it's a ticky-tack [foul] here, then someone gets absolutely assaulted over here — and like, where is the line? And when did we call it? Why did we call it?

"I also think, too, a lot of teams specifically play me very physical, which I get," she continued. "But a foul is a foul — a foul in the first quarter is a foul in the fourth quarter ... The officiating across the board, people have been frustrated with."

Kelsey Plum bashes the refs postgame after LA’s overtime loss to Golden State.



“I’m going to get fined for saying this … they were fouling the s—- out of me,” she said. pic.twitter.com/mzyf6D5pCk — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) June 10, 2025

This comes over a month since a similar comment from Plum was made towards the refs — following Los Angeles' overtime loss to Golden State on June 9.

“I’m going to get fined for saying this … they were fouling the s—- out of me,” she said.

