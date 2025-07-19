Sparks' Forward Silences Media After WNBA All-Star Snub

Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum was selected as a 2025 WNBA All-Star on July 6 — her fourth straight event appearance.
However, despite a myriad of campaigning by the Sparks for forwards Dearica Hamby, Azurá Stevens and other hopeful WNBA All-Star representatives, only Plum was eventually selected to the July 19 event at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Following Los Angeles' 92-88 victory over Connecticut on July 13 — that snapped the Sparks' 13-game losing streak against the Sun dating back nearly five years — Stevens discussed feeling underrated as a player and overall recognition.
She recorded her seventh double-double of the season, pouring in 21 points and 11 rebounds while matching her career high of seven offensive rebounds.
"I don't play for [recognition]. I play for the team. I play for the Sparks. I play for my family, myself, just to go out and put on a good show and be consistent," Stevens said. "That's been one of my goals coming into this year, is to be consistent.
"So, respectfully, I don't care what the media thinks," she added. "I'm just trying to do my job and play hard for these guys and for other people.”
