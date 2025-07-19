Sparks' Forward Silences Media After WNBA All-Star Snub

Los Angeles Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum was selected as a 2025 WNBA All-Star on July 6 — her fourth straight event appearance.

Read more: Sparks' Kelsey Plum, Rickea Jackson Break Records in Win Over Sun

However, despite a myriad of campaigning by the Sparks for forwards Dearica Hamby, Azurá Stevens and other hopeful WNBA All-Star representatives, only Plum was eventually selected to the July 19 event at Indiana's Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The race to Indy for All-Star continues! 🏎️🏁



Vote for your Sparks today: https://t.co/GLWTtjZCDf pic.twitter.com/TGGTlhdmQK — Los Angeles Sparks (@LASparks) June 16, 2025

Following Los Angeles' 92-88 victory over Connecticut on July 13 — that snapped the Sparks' 13-game losing streak against the Sun dating back nearly five years — Stevens discussed feeling underrated as a player and overall recognition.

She recorded her seventh double-double of the season, pouring in 21 points and 11 rebounds while matching her career high of seven offensive rebounds.

FINAL — Sparks: 92, Sun: 88



LA survives a late Connecticut comeback to claim its first home win in nearly two months. Plum and Stevens combined for 44 points in the victory.



Jackson and Hamby added 19 and 17, respectively. pic.twitter.com/WhOgHhgQOb — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) July 14, 2025

Read more: Sparks' Cameron Brink Reacts to WNBA All-Star Snubs

"I don't play for [recognition]. I play for the team. I play for the Sparks. I play for my family, myself, just to go out and put on a good show and be consistent," Stevens said. "That's been one of my goals coming into this year, is to be consistent.

"So, respectfully, I don't care what the media thinks," she added. "I'm just trying to do my job and play hard for these guys and for other people.”

More Sparks news:

A'ja Wilson Speaks Out on Losing Kelsey Plum to Sparks

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reacts to Georgia Amoore's ACL Injury

International Legend Reveals Reason For Rejoining LA

Sparks Waive Two Players Ahead of 2025 Season

Sparks’ Cameron Brink Revisits Feeling After Tearing ACL

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.