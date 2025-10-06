Sparks Notes: LA Legend Reacts to Practice Facility, Kelsey Plum To Play in Unrivaled

The Los Angeles Sparks announced plans to build an all-new, $150 million practice facility in El Segundo, California, per a late-September release— marking the largest investment to date in the history of women’s sports for a single team.

Following the announcement, L.A. Lakers legend and Sparks part-owner Magic Johnson shared his immediate reaction on social media.

Furthermore, Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum will play for Unrivaled Basketball this winter, according to a league announcement. Plum's decision to play comes less than a year after she opted out for Unrivaled's first season, initially deciding not to participate in the women's professional three-on-three league, co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

Sparks' Cameron Brink reacts to her season-ending nose injury suffered in LA's 2025 finale vs Aces:





Kelsey Plum, in her first season in LA, led the Sparks to their highest single-season win total since 2019.



2025 — 21-23

‘24 — 8-32

‘23 — 17-23

‘22 — 13-23

‘21 — 12-20

‘20 — 15-7



"We'll be back …[the culture] is changing," she said postgame on Thursday.

Angel Reese to the Sparks?



More on potential trade destinations for Chicago's star, following a recent report:

Despite missing the WNBA playoffs, Dearica Hamby scored 25 points in the Sparks’ win tonight — 16 of which came in the fourth quarter.



Despite missing the WNBA playoffs, Dearica Hamby scored 25 points in the Sparks' win tonight — 16 of which came in the fourth quarter.

Impactful growth for Hamby in Year 3 with L.A. She set career-highs in PPG, BPG and games played/started (42) in 2025.

