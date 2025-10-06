Sparks Notes: LA Legend Reacts to Practice Facility, Kelsey Plum To Play in Unrivaled
The Los Angeles Sparks announced plans to build an all-new, $150 million practice facility in El Segundo, California, per a late-September release— marking the largest investment to date in the history of women’s sports for a single team.
Following the announcement, L.A. Lakers legend and Sparks part-owner Magic Johnson shared his immediate reaction on social media.
Furthermore, Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum will play for Unrivaled Basketball this winter, according to a league announcement. Plum's decision to play comes less than a year after she opted out for Unrivaled's first season, initially deciding not to participate in the women's professional three-on-three league, co-founded by WNBA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart.
