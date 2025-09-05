Sparks Notes: LA Legend Talks Honestly About Angel Reese, Reveals Dream Coaching Spot
Candace Parker, a three-time WNBA champion and Sparks' legend, named the Indiana Fever as one of two potential teams she'd like to coach, per a post from Just Women's Sports. Parker spent 13 illustrious seasons with the purple and gold before retiring from professional basketball last year.
"If there were a WNBA team to coach, I would probably have to say it's between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces," Parker said.
Furthermore, Parker — just two months after the Sparks retired Parker’s No. 3 jersey at Crypto.com Arena during halftime of a game against the Sky on June 29 — recently joined the Sky versus Las Vegas Aces game broadcast on Aug. 25 to speak honestly on Chicago star forward Angel Reese's future potential for lasting success in the WNBA.
