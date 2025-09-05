Sparks Notes: LA Legend Talks Honestly About Angel Reese, Reveals Dream Coaching Spot

Candace Parker, a three-time WNBA champion and Sparks' legend, named the Indiana Fever as one of two potential teams she'd like to coach, per a post from Just Women's Sports. Parker spent 13 illustrious seasons with the purple and gold before retiring from professional basketball last year.

"If there were a WNBA team to coach, I would probably have to say it's between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces," Parker said.

Furthermore, Parker — just two months after the Sparks retired Parker’s No. 3 jersey at Crypto.com Arena during halftime of a game against the Sky on June 29 — recently joined the Sky versus Las Vegas Aces game broadcast on Aug. 25 to speak honestly on Chicago star forward Angel Reese's future potential for lasting success in the WNBA.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

Amid a suspension and drama surrounding the Sky, one WNBA icon recently spoke on Angel Reese’s potential:



"I think [Reese’s potential] is endless, honestly," the Sparks’ legend said. https://t.co/sc1H5m58kt — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 4, 2025

Sparks’ legend Candace Parker names Caitlin Clark’s Indiana Fever as one of TWO potential WNBA teams she’d like to coach. 👀🚨



🔗⬇️ Read more:https://t.co/4IamzooSTH — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) September 4, 2025

Pau Gasol played over 200 home games for the Lakers at then-Staples Center — now https://t.co/mVMp9tVJuW Arena.



On Sunday, @paugasol returned to watch the @LASparks with his children.



“I’m enjoying being a girl dad and for her to get inspired,” he said:https://t.co/NjMCmNJwNH — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 3, 2025

NEWS: One former Sparks guard was re-signed by the Fever amid Caitlin Clark’s absence. 👀https://t.co/5oJc3N9Zrd — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) September 2, 2025

Rickea Jackson after scoring 23 points in Monday’s win:



“Teams have been trying to see how my leg is … First play of the game, they try to come at me, which is cute, but I just gotta play through it.”



She entered the night questionable due to injury.https://t.co/pqpz5wEVT2 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 3, 2025

