Sparks Legend Names Caitlin Clark’s Fever as Dream WNBA Coaching Destination

Candace Parker, a three-time WNBA champion and Los Angeles Sparks' legend, named the Indiana Fever as one of two potential teams she'd like to coach, per a post from Just Women's Sports.

"If there were a WNBA team to coach, I would probably have to say it's between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces," Parker said.

Who would you like to see Candace Parker coach for? 👀 pic.twitter.com/WAg8S4leGO — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) September 3, 2025

Parker spent 13 illustrious seasons with the purple and gold before retiring from professional basketball last year.

She earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2008 and averaged over 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists during her time with the Sparks.

Furthermore, the L.A. icon led the Sparks to a WNBA championship in 2016, cementing the franchise's third title — and more recently, had her No. 3 jersey retired in Crypto.com Arena's rafters this season, during halftime of a game against the Chicago Sky on June 29.

Before the mid-summer ceremony, Parker spoke on future league ownership possibilities.

If Candace Parker were to coach in the WNBA, she’d join the Indiana Fever or Las Vegas Aces 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ctaZOYhe5m — Post Moves with Candace Parker & Aliyah Boston (@PostMovesShow) September 3, 2025

“I’m super grateful for playing the game for as long as I was able to play, but I know the game prepared me for this phase of life, so for sure, I want to be in an ownership position ... 100 percent," Parker said. "But I also want to continue to impact the game on this side."

Now, Parker — a WNBA legend and L.A. icon — continues to stay active as a role model for many across the league, even hosting the "Post Moves Show" alongside Fever star Aliyah Boston.

