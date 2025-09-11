Sparks Notes: LA Named Trade Spot for Angel Reese, Delivers Message to Rams
The Chicago Sky could attempt to move star forward Angel Reese following the 2025 WNBA season, with multiple interested teams expected to pursue a trade, according to Dallas Hoops Journal. Following the viral announcement, a plethora of potential trade destinations and landing spots for Reese — outside of Chicago — have flooded social media, one of which includes the Los Angeles Sparks.
Prior to the Sparks' home win at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, the purple and gold delivered a message to the NFL's Rams ahead of their 2025 season-opener — also on Sunday — against the Houston Texans at nearby SoFi Stadium.
"Wishing the best of luck to our friends at the @RamsNFL this season!" the Sparks wrote on X.
Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.Follow BenGeffner