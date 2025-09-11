Los Angeles Sparks On SI

Sparks Notes: LA Named Trade Spot for Angel Reese, Delivers Message to Rams

Ben Geffner|
May 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reach for the ball in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
May 25, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; LA Sparks forward Azura Stevens (23) and Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese (5) reach for the ball in the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chicago Sky could attempt to move star forward Angel Reese following the 2025 WNBA season, with multiple interested teams expected to pursue a trade, according to Dallas Hoops Journal. Following the viral announcement, a plethora of potential trade destinations and landing spots for Reese — outside of Chicago — have flooded social media, one of which includes the Los Angeles Sparks.

Prior to the Sparks' home win at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday, the purple and gold delivered a message to the NFL's Rams ahead of their 2025 season-opener — also on Sunday — against the Houston Texans at nearby SoFi Stadium.

"Wishing the best of luck to our friends at the @RamsNFL this season!" the Sparks wrote on X.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.

Published | Modified
Ben Geffner
BEN GEFFNER

Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.

Share on XFollow BenGeffner
Home/News