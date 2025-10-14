Sparks Notes: LA Star Reflects on WNBA Finals, Dearica Hamby on $150 Million Facility
Los Angeles Sparks legend Candace Parker retired from professional basketball last year after spending 13 illustrious seasons with the purple and gold, while helping L.A. to a title in 2016 — the franchise's third WNBA championship. Midway through this month's WNBA Finals between the Aces and Mercury, the Sparks icon reflected on now watching playoff games as a fan.
"It's insane ... just in terms of being here and being able to witness how great these players are and how amazing it is to be in the [WNBA] Finals when I'm just a fan," Parker said.
In addition, after the unveiling of plans for L.A. to build a state-of-the-art, $150 million practice facility in El Segundo, California, via a late-September release, Sparks' star forward Dearica Hamby commented on the team's custom amenities and features.
The new facility — complete with an outdoor spa pool, dedicated nap rooms and flexible wellness spaces — will sport the WNBA's first-ever indoor-outdoor player sanctuary.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.
Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.Follow BenGeffner