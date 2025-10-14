Sparks Notes: LA Star Reflects on WNBA Finals, Dearica Hamby on $150 Million Facility

Los Angeles Sparks legend Candace Parker retired from professional basketball last year after spending 13 illustrious seasons with the purple and gold, while helping L.A. to a title in 2016 — the franchise's third WNBA championship. Midway through this month's WNBA Finals between the Aces and Mercury, the Sparks icon reflected on now watching playoff games as a fan.

"It's insane ... just in terms of being here and being able to witness how great these players are and how amazing it is to be in the [WNBA] Finals when I'm just a fan," Parker said.

In addition, after the unveiling of plans for L.A. to build a state-of-the-art, $150 million practice facility in El Segundo, California, via a late-September release, Sparks' star forward Dearica Hamby commented on the team's custom amenities and features.

The new facility — complete with an outdoor spa pool, dedicated nap rooms and flexible wellness spaces — will sport the WNBA's first-ever indoor-outdoor player sanctuary.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

A look at the LA Sparks’ new $150 million practice facility in El Segundo — set to open in 2027.



It marks the largest investment in the history of women’s sports for a single team.



MORE: https://t.co/3q1iDF7Io3pic.twitter.com/eO71oEOB2b — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 25, 2025

From Monday — Sparks’ Cameron Brink reacts to her season-ending nose injury suffered in LA’s 2025 finale vs Aces:



✍️🔗: https://t.co/kMyVURw2GR pic.twitter.com/EJqL0gQmEj — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 17, 2025

Kelsey Plum addresses Sparks fans after LA’s season-ending loss:



“We're here to win. Playoffs are a standard, and moving forward … things are changing. [We] appreciate the support in the meantime … We’ll be back.”https://t.co/AU3pe4EXNY — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 12, 2025

Angel Reese to the Sparks?



🚨🔗 More on potential trade destinations for Chicago’s star, following a recent report: https://t.co/mLzmGUXSPu — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) September 10, 2025

