Sparks Notes: LA Star Reflects on WNBA Finals, Dearica Hamby on $150 Million Facility

Las Vegas Aces play the Phoenix Mercury in Game Four of the WNBA Finals at Mortgage Matchup Center on Oct. 10, 2025, in Phoenix. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Los Angeles Sparks legend Candace Parker retired from professional basketball last year after spending 13 illustrious seasons with the purple and gold, while helping L.A. to a title in 2016 — the franchise's third WNBA championship. Midway through this month's WNBA Finals between the Aces and Mercury, the Sparks icon reflected on now watching playoff games as a fan.

"It's insane ... just in terms of being here and being able to witness how great these players are and how amazing it is to be in the [WNBA] Finals when I'm just a fan," Parker said.

In addition, after the unveiling of plans for L.A. to build a state-of-the-art, $150 million practice facility in El Segundo, California, via a late-September release, Sparks' star forward Dearica Hamby commented on the team's custom amenities and features.

The new facility — complete with an outdoor spa pool, dedicated nap rooms and flexible wellness spaces — will sport the WNBA's first-ever indoor-outdoor player sanctuary.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

