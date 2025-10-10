Sparks Star Reacts to LA's Record-Breaking $150 Million Practice Facility

The Los Angeles Sparks announced plans to build a state-of-the-art, $150 million practice facility in El Segundo, California, per a late-September release.

The 55,000-square-foot facility will feature a myriad of custom amenities — including the WNBA's first-ever indoor-outdoor player sanctuary, complete with an outdoor spa pool, dedicated nap rooms and flexible wellness spaces.

Following the announcement, Sparks' star forward Dearica Hamby commented on the team's new player sanctuary area in a recent X post.

"... We made sure to have nap rooms!!! Cause I will be knocked!!!!!," Hamby wrote.

A look at the LA Sparks’ new $150 million practice facility in El Segundo — set to open in 2027.



It marks the largest investment in the history of women’s sports for a single team.



Hamby, in her third season in L.A., averaged over 18 points, seven rebounds and three assists per contest for the purple and gold.

The veteran forward's 18.4 points per game in 2025 marked a career-high.

Hamby — joined by first-year head coach Lynne Roberts and star guard Kelsey Plum, who arrived via a blockbuster three-team trade in late January — led the Sparks to an improved 21-23 record in 2025.

The team's new facility is set to open in 2027, and marks the largest investment to date in the history of women’s sports for a single team.

"We’re building a place where Sparks players can be at their best on and off the court,” Sparks' Managing Partner and Governor Eric Holoman said in a statement. "From cutting-edge training and recovery spaces to family and community areas, every corner of this facility was designed with them at the center. It reflects our commitment to our team, our fans, and the city of Los Angeles, and sets a new standard for what a professional sports organization can provide for its athletes."

