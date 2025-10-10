Sparks Notes: LA Star to Play for Unrivaled, Dearica Hamby Reacts to New Facility

Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Azurá Stevens will play her second straight season for Unrivaled this winter, per a recent announcement. After playing for the Rose Basketball Club last year, Unrivaled welcomes Stevens back in 2026.

Stevens, in her third season with the Sparks, posted per game averages of 12.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists while finishing as runner-up in this year's WNBA Most Improved Player Award voting — second to Golden State's Veronica Burton, per release.

Furthermore, following the unveiling of plans for L.A. to build a state-of-the-art, $150 million practice facility in El Segundo, California, via a late-September release, Sparks' star forward Dearica Hamby commented on the team's custom amenities and features — complete with an outdoor spa pool, dedicated nap rooms and flexible wellness spaces.

It marks the WNBA's first-ever indoor-outdoor player sanctuary,

A look at the LA Sparks’ new $150 million practice facility in El Segundo — set to open in 2027.



It marks the largest investment in the history of women’s sports for a single team.



MORE: https://t.co/3q1iDF7Io3pic.twitter.com/eO71oEOB2b — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 25, 2025

From Monday — Sparks’ Cameron Brink reacts to her season-ending nose injury suffered in LA’s 2025 finale vs Aces:



✍️🔗: https://t.co/kMyVURw2GR pic.twitter.com/EJqL0gQmEj — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 17, 2025

Angel Reese to the Sparks?



🚨🔗 More on potential trade destinations for Chicago’s star, following a recent report: https://t.co/mLzmGUXSPu — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) September 10, 2025

