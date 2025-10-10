Sparks Notes: LA Star to Play for Unrivaled, Dearica Hamby Reacts to New Facility
Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Azurá Stevens will play her second straight season for Unrivaled this winter, per a recent announcement. After playing for the Rose Basketball Club last year, Unrivaled welcomes Stevens back in 2026.
Stevens, in her third season with the Sparks, posted per game averages of 12.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 2.1 assists while finishing as runner-up in this year's WNBA Most Improved Player Award voting — second to Golden State's Veronica Burton, per release.
Furthermore, following the unveiling of plans for L.A. to build a state-of-the-art, $150 million practice facility in El Segundo, California, via a late-September release, Sparks' star forward Dearica Hamby commented on the team's custom amenities and features — complete with an outdoor spa pool, dedicated nap rooms and flexible wellness spaces.
It marks the WNBA's first-ever indoor-outdoor player sanctuary,
