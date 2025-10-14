Sparks Notes: LA Stars on Napheesa Collier's Message, Legend Reflects on WNBA Finals
On Sept. 30, during her 2025 exit interview, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier challenged WNBA leadership in a direct statement.
"We have the best players in the world. We have the best fans in the world, but right now we have the worst leadership in the world," Collier said. "If I didn't know exactly what the job entailed, maybe I wouldn't feel this way, but unfortunately for them, I do."
Following Collier's message, a plethora of WNBA veterans have spoken out in support of Minnesota's star — one of which includes Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Dearica Hamby.
Furthermore, Sparks legend Candace Parker retired from professional basketball last year after spending 13 illustrious seasons with the purple and gold, while helping L.A. to a title in 2016 — the franchise's third WNBA championship.
Midway through this month's WNBA Finals between the Aces and Mercury, the Sparks icon reflected on now watching playoff games as a fan.
