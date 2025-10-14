Sparks' Stars Respond After Napheesa Collier Blasts WNBA Leadership, Officiating

On Sept. 30, during her 2025 exit interview, Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier was brutally honest, challenging WNBA leadership in a direct statement.

"We have the best players in the world. We have the best fans in the world, but right now we have the worst leadership in the world," Collier said. "If I didn't know exactly what the job entailed, maybe I wouldn't feel this way, but unfortunately for them, I do.

"This conversation is not about winning or losing. It's about something much bigger. The real threat to our league isn't money, it isn't ratings, or even missed calls or physical play. It's the lack of accountability from the league office," she added.

Napheesa Collier read a statement regarding what she called the WNBA's "lack of accountability from the league office" on issues surrounding officiating. pic.twitter.com/DNBgXXkBe4 — ESPN (@espn) September 30, 2025

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert shared a statement in response to Collier, per WNBA Communications.

"I have the utmost respect for Napheesa Collier and for all the players in the WNBA. Together we have all worked tirelessly to transform this league," the statement read. "My focus remains on ensuring a bright future for the players and the WNBA, including collaborating on how we continue to elevate the game. I am disheartened by how Napheesa characterized our conversations and league leadership, but even when our perspectives differ, my commitment to the players and to this work will not waver."

Following Collier's message, and amid league wide tension, a plethora of WNBA veterans have spoken out in support of Minnesota's star — one of which includes Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Dearica Hamby.

@PHEEsespieces 💎 thank you for your bravery!!!!!!!! — Dearica Marie Hamby (@dearicamarie) September 30, 2025

"Thank you for your bravery!!!!!!!!" Hamby wrote to Collier on X.

Collier's message, and Hamby's support, comes just months since Sparks' star guard Kelsey Plum spoke about league officiating at WNBA All-Star media availability in July, per Robin Lundberg.

"I think people are getting frustrated at the consistency," Plum said. "So it's a ticky-tack [foul] here, then someone gets absolutely assaulted over here — and like, where is the line? And when did we call it? Why did we call it?

"I also think, too, a lot of teams specifically play me very physical, which I get," she added. "But a foul is a foul — a foul in the first quarter is a foul in the fourth quarter ... The officiating across the board, people have been frustrated with."

