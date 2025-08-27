Sparks Notes: Laker Legend Reacts to Kelsey Plum, LA Star Makes Gesture to Fans

The Los Angeles Sparks won a 81-80 instant classic over the Dallas Wings last Wednesday — yet another timely victory for a streaky L.A. squad still searching for a 2025 WNBA playoff spot. After a buzzer-beating ending by Kelsey Plum, one Lakers' legend shared an immediate reaction.

Following the star-studded win, a myriad of L.A. fans, seeking player autographs, stood outside Crypto.com Arena following the game's conclusion — hoping to see a familiar face. One Sparks' star stopped for the fans — taking photos and signing autographs in a heartwarming gesture.

🚨KELSEY PLUM GAME-WINNER 🚨



Madness in LA. Plum spoils Paige Bueckers’ career-high 44 point game. Sparks win, 81-80.pic.twitter.com/rxVuD2pmy2 — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) August 21, 2025

Paige Bueckers up to 43 points, a new career-high. Wings lead Sparks with 2:34 left.



It marks the most points she’s scored in any WNBA and NCAA game. pic.twitter.com/XHTs0IU24u — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 21, 2025

OKC’s Chet Holmgren in attendance in LA to watch the Sparks take on Paige Bueckers and the Wings. pic.twitter.com/PbjxFp7XEs — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 21, 2025

Breaking: Kelsey Plum cements herself as the Sparks’ single-season made threes leader.



Her record-breaking 82nd triple came in a dominant L.A. first half against Dallas on Wednesday night:https://t.co/fphvw1DX2m — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 21, 2025

