Sparks Notes: Laker Legend Reacts to Kelsey Plum, LA Star Makes Gesture to Fans
The Los Angeles Sparks won a 81-80 instant classic over the Dallas Wings last Wednesday — yet another timely victory for a streaky L.A. squad still searching for a 2025 WNBA playoff spot. After a buzzer-beating ending by Kelsey Plum, one Lakers' legend shared an immediate reaction.
Following the star-studded win, a myriad of L.A. fans, seeking player autographs, stood outside Crypto.com Arena following the game's conclusion — hoping to see a familiar face. One Sparks' star stopped for the fans — taking photos and signing autographs in a heartwarming gesture.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Sparks Star Gets Out of Car to Take Pictures With Fans After Big Win Over Paige Bueckers, Wings
Sparks' Kelsey Plum Sets Single-Season Record in Loss to Liberty
Liberty Share Major Breanna Stewart Injury Update Before Tuesday's Sparks Rematch
Sparks' Julie Vanloo Finds Belief From Within Amid WNBA Ascent
Sparks' Alissa Pili's Career Resurgence Shaped by WNBA's Whirlwind Free Agent Process
The Art of a Block: Inside Sparks' Cameron Brink's Defensive Mindset Following Return
Sparks Host Dodgers Night in LA With Limited Edition Giveaway
Former Sparks Legend Gives Angel Reese Harsh Ranking Among WNBA Best
Sparks' Julie Vanloo Finds Belief From Within Amid WNBA Ascent
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.
Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.Follow BenGeffner