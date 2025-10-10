Sparks Notes: Lisa Leslie Calls Out WNBA Refs, Candace Parker on Hall of Fame Class

On a recent episode of 'Between the Lines with Lisa Leslie,' the Los Angeles Sparks legend addressed player concerns towards WNBA officiating — headlined by recent statements made by L.A.'s Kelsey Plum.

Leslie's message comes just months after Plum spoke honestly about officiating at WNBA All-Star media availability in July, per Robin Lundberg.

Furthermore, Sue Bird and other league legends were inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame just weeks ago — and days prior to the Sparks' mid-September, regular-season finale versus the Las Vegas Aces.

In the Sept. 6 ceremony, various L.A. icons showed support for the three WNBA honorees, including Sparks' legend Candace Parker — who will first be eligible for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2027.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

A look at the LA Sparks’ new $150 million practice facility in El Segundo — set to open in 2027.



It marks the largest investment in the history of women’s sports for a single team.



MORE: https://t.co/3q1iDF7Io3pic.twitter.com/eO71oEOB2b — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 25, 2025

From Monday — Sparks’ Cameron Brink reacts to her season-ending nose injury suffered in LA’s 2025 finale vs Aces:



✍️🔗: https://t.co/kMyVURw2GR pic.twitter.com/EJqL0gQmEj — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 17, 2025

Kelsey Plum, in her first season in LA, led the Sparks to their highest single-season win total since 2019.



2025 — 21-23

‘24 — 8-32

‘23 — 17-23

‘22 — 13-23

‘21 — 12-20

‘20 — 15-7



“We’ll be back …[the culture] is changing,” she said postgame on Thursday.https://t.co/AU3pe4EXNY — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) September 12, 2025

Angel Reese to the Sparks?



🚨🔗 More on potential trade destinations for Chicago’s star, following a recent report: https://t.co/mLzmGUXSPu — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) September 10, 2025

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.