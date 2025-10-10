Sparks Notes: Lisa Leslie Calls Out WNBA Refs, Candace Parker on Hall of Fame Class
On a recent episode of 'Between the Lines with Lisa Leslie,' the Los Angeles Sparks legend addressed player concerns towards WNBA officiating — headlined by recent statements made by L.A.'s Kelsey Plum.
Leslie's message comes just months after Plum spoke honestly about officiating at WNBA All-Star media availability in July, per Robin Lundberg.
Furthermore, Sue Bird and other league legends were inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame just weeks ago — and days prior to the Sparks' mid-September, regular-season finale versus the Las Vegas Aces.
In the Sept. 6 ceremony, various L.A. icons showed support for the three WNBA honorees, including Sparks' legend Candace Parker — who will first be eligible for Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2027.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.
Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.Follow BenGeffner