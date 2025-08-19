Sparks Notes: Paige Bueckers Breaks Record Over LA, Reacts to Sophie Cunningham Drama

Dallas Wings' star guard Paige Bueckers entered Friday night's home contest against the Los Angeles Sparks just shy of claiming a single-season rookie record. Despite a 97-96 loss for Dallas, Bueckers managed to surpass the impressive mark just minutes into the game.

Furthermore, prior to Friday's meeting with L.A., Bueckers responded to recent viral comments made by Indiana's Sophie Cunningham towards league officials. Bueckers' response comes just days after — following Dallas' 81-80 win over Indiana on Aug. 12 — Cunningham called out both her and the WNBA referees.

Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):

Wings' Paige Bueckers Breaks WNBA Record Against Kelsey Plum's Sparks

Paige Bueckers Responds to Viral Sophie Cunningham Comments on Referee Drama

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Responds to Viral Caitlin Clark, WNBA All-Star Drama

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Reveals Reason Behind Las Vegas Aces Departure

Sparks' Kelsey Plum Sets Single-Season Record in Loss to Liberty

Liberty Share Major Breanna Stewart Injury Update Before Tuesday's Sparks Rematch

Sparks' Julie Vanloo Finds Belief From Within Amid WNBA Ascent

Sparks' Alissa Pili's Career Resurgence Shaped by WNBA's Whirlwind Free Agent Process

The Art of a Block: Inside Sparks' Cameron Brink's Defensive Mindset Following Return

Sparks Host Dodgers Night in LA With Limited Edition Giveaway

Former Sparks Legend Gives Angel Reese Harsh Ranking Among WNBA Best

Sparks' Julie Vanloo Finds Belief From Within Amid WNBA Ascent

Sparks Tweets of the Day:

Kelsey Plum on her departure from Las Vegas:



“I felt like my growth was capped in Vegas … You start to feel like, okay, ‘Am I becoming the fourth option?’ … There’s a point where you start to feel underappreciated.” (@BEVpod_)



More: https://t.co/oFHHMWZfAQ pic.twitter.com/vskwRQbHB7 — LA Sports Report (@LA_SportsReport) August 15, 2025

Alissa Pili was training back home in Anchorage, Alaska, when the Sparks offered a seven-day contract.



Inside Pili’s career resurgence — and a look behind the curtain of midseason WNBA signings.



An exclusive @SInow feature:https://t.co/j0K8hHUxh4 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 11, 2025

Lakers’ forward Jarred Vanderbilt in attendance for Sparks vs Storm. pic.twitter.com/fYQptvCCN4 — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 11, 2025

Cameron Brink going 5/5 on warmup threes ahead of Sparks vs Storm. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/Ghc3IyAZ0g — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 10, 2025

“Cameron Brink: The Art of a Block”



A technical look inside the Sparks’ forward’s defensive mindset — and recent success — amid an emphatic return to LA’s lineup.



My feature for @SInow:https://t.co/v3h7yh3Ibe — Ben Geffner (@BenGeffner) August 8, 2025

For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.