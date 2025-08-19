Sparks Notes: Paige Bueckers Breaks Record Over LA, Reacts to Sophie Cunningham Drama
Dallas Wings' star guard Paige Bueckers entered Friday night's home contest against the Los Angeles Sparks just shy of claiming a single-season rookie record. Despite a 97-96 loss for Dallas, Bueckers managed to surpass the impressive mark just minutes into the game.
Furthermore, prior to Friday's meeting with L.A., Bueckers responded to recent viral comments made by Indiana's Sophie Cunningham towards league officials. Bueckers' response comes just days after — following Dallas' 81-80 win over Indiana on Aug. 12 — Cunningham called out both her and the WNBA referees.
