Sparks Notes: Pau Gasol Returns to LA, Legend Talks Coaching Caitlin Clark's Fever
Pau Gasol, a 2023 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and Los Angeles Lakers legend, returned to his former home on Sunday alongside his children to watch the L.A. Sparks host the Washington Mystics at Crypto.com Arena. Gasol spoke on the importance of both supporting and advocating for women's basketball amid a tremendous time of growth within the sport, and later shared a heartfelt message.
Candace Parker, a three-time WNBA champion and Sparks' legend, named the Indiana Fever as one of two potential teams she'd like to coach,per a post from Just Women's Sports. Parker spent 13 illustrious seasons with the purple and gold before retiring from professional basketball last year.
"If there were a WNBA team to coach, I would probably have to say it's between the Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces," Parker said.
Here’s all the latest Sparks news and stories (click the headline for the full article):
Sparks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Sparks, visit Los Angeles Sparks on SI.
Ben Geffner is an award-winning sports journalist and current student at the University of Maryland's Philip Merrill College of Journalism. A greater Los Angeles native now with countless years of extensive and dedicated experience — including beat reporting, writing, play-by-play broadcast, television anchoring, podcasting and video production — Ben remains eager to contribute as credentialed media covering the LA Sparks.Follow BenGeffner