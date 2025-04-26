Sparks Reveal Full Roster for 2025 Training Camp
Fielding an intriguing roster with both modern All-Stars and hopeful future All-Stars, the Los Angeles Sparks are slated to tip off their 2025 team training camp this Sunday, April 27.
Now, Los Angeles has announced its training camp roster in a new press statement.
Former Las Vegas Aces All-Stars Kelsey Plum and Dearica Hamby have been reunited in Los Angeles, and will topline a starry roster that also includes 2024 rookie standout forwards Rickea Jackson and Cameron Brink.
All three of the Sparks' drafted rookies — No. 9 pick Sarah Ashlee Barker out of Alabama, No. 21 pick Sania Feagin out of South Carolina, No. 28 pick Liatu King out of Notre Dame — will be there.
They'll be joined by L.A.'s undrafted free agent signing, wing Alyssa Ustby out of North Carolina.
More Los Angeles Sparks News: Sparks Undergo Major Coaching Changes Just Before Preseason
Barker is expected to bolster the Sparks' perimeter defense. When she served as a primary defender, Barker limited the opposition to 23 percent shooting from the floor, good for the fifth-best such metric in Division I NCAA basketball.
Feagin, meanwhile, was a two-time champion with the Gamecocks and posted a 144-7 record during her collegiate tenure. A 2025 All-SEC Tourney honoree, the 6-foot-3 forward averaged 8.1 points while slashing .601/.333/.797 shooting splits, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.3 dimes a night.
More Los Angeles Sparks News: Sparks First-Round Pick's Career Nearly Ended After Scary Surgery
King was one of the most efficient scorers during the 2024-25 NCAA season, and her output was 10th in DI Points Per Possession. She enjoyed her most prolific scoring season in 2023-24 while at Pittsburgh, averaging 18.7 points on 52.3 percent shooting from the floor and 71.1 percent free throw shooting, 10.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.8 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game.
More Los Angeles Sparks News: Ranking the Sparks' Biggest WNBA Rivals
Ustby's career 1,269 rebounds made her North Carolina's top rebounder in the program's history. The four-time All-ACC Teamer averaged 8.5 total boards across her five seasons of NCAA eligibility. Last season, the 6-foot-2 guard/forward averaged 10.9 points on .456/.340/.550 shooting splits, 9.5 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks a night.
The Sparks' 2025 season will tip off against the WNBA's newest team, the Golden State Valkyries, on May 16.
More Los Angeles Sparks News:
The Top 5 All Time Sparks Scorers
Sparks' Rickea Jackson Has Surprising Pick for Best Basketball Signature Move
Can Sparks Sophomores Cameron Brink, Rickea Jackson be All-Stars This Season?
Every Caitlin Clark Appearance vs Sparks in 2025 Season
For the latest Los Angeles Sparks news and notes, stay glued to Los Angeles Sparks On SI.