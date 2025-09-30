Sparks' Rickea Jackson Headlines 2025 Unrivaled League Class

Los Angeles Sparks' star forward Rickea Jackson is joining Unrivaled Basketball for a second straight season, per a recent announcement.

Jackson played in last year's inaugural Unrivaled season for the Mist Basketball Club.

The news comes just weeks after Sparks' legend Candace Parker discussed certain advantages that come with playing in Unrivaled — a women's professional three-on-three league in the U.S., co-founded by Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart — during the WNBA offseason instead of overseas.

"I think Unrivaled is amazing because you're able to stay stateside," Parker said on a recent episode of her podcast, 'Post Moves'.

Jackson sported career-high averages in points (14.7), assists (1.7), minutes (30.9) and games started (37). Hamby averaged a career-high 18.4 points in 2025, alongside over seven rebounds, three assists and one steal per game.

The 2024 first-round draft pick also secured a Most Valuable Player vote on this year's 2025 WNBA MVP award ballot.

L.A. finished its 2025 campaign with a 21-23 record — a bounce-back season, due in large part to consistent contributions from Jackson and others in the purple and gold's core rotation.

