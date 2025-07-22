4 Important Numbers for the Seattle Storm Halfway through the Season
The Storm are halfway through their season and we take a look into some key numbers representative of the Storm 's success and outlook into the late summer. They aim for a late playoff run and these may unlock some keys to victory.
22
22- the Storm are 9-1 this season when their leading scorer records at least 22 points in a game. It really comes to show the offensive firepower that the Storm can output any given night. Whether it is Skylar Diggins or Nneka Ogwumike, when they get hot, they win.
In regards to offensive rating, the Storm ranks midpack in the league in 7th. In field goal percentage they are slightly better, but not elite, sitting in 5th. They are a good balance of offense and defense, but not elite in either category. Whichever nights they get hot, they win. Perhaps this is a sign to rely on their top 2 scorers more often.
8-4
8-4 - The Storm have a noticeable home court advantage. They are 8-4 this season when playing at home while they are just 6-5 on the road. This also has them an undefeated 3-0 at home versus the leagues Top 3 - Lynx, Liberty, Mercury. The Storm sit in 4th place in the WNBA which would only lock in home court for the opening round of the playoffs. Should they be able to rack up some more wins, they may be able to surpass the Mercury and Liberty for a 2 seed. Given their home record, this would be a massive advantage towards a Championship run.
#1
#1 - The Storm own two former NCAA Champions in the depth chart - Gabby Williams and Zia Cooke. It has been proven that not just in the WNBA, but also the NBA itself, you need not just a big three, but quality depth. The Storm have just that. Gabby Williams became an all star this season while Zia Cooke provides experience off the bench. Cooke probably could use some improvement in stats and minutes, but winning experience is worth something.
0
0 - Is the number of stars they have under contract post-2025. Diggins, Loyd, and Ogwumike all have expiring deals after this season. In fact, Ogwumike is speculated to be retiring. This clearly shows that the Storm need to win now. The future is foggy for the franchise and with these skilled players on the roster now, you must win now. The Lynx and Liberty will be a very tall task for anyone to beat, but the Storm may just have what it takes.