Three Keys for the Seattle Storm Against the Dallas Wings
The Seattle Storm will look to build some momentum after Skylar Diggins' triple-double at All-Star Weekend when they host the Dallas Wings on Tuesday night. Although the Wings sit at the bottom of the Western Conference standings, they've been tough on the Storm in two losses. Seattle won the first meeting in Texas by eight points, 79-71, then earned a six-point win at home on June 3.
Given how tight the playoff race will likely be, Seattle has to take advantage of games like this one. Here's what the Storm need to do to handle the Wings.
1. Get Skylar Diggins Going Early
Diggins has been rather quiet in the month of July. Other than the two games with Connecticut, she hasn't shot above 40% in a game this month, and she's only topped six assists once in 11 games. At 6-17 and riding a four-game losing streak, Dallas becomes much easier to defeat if it gets taken out of the game early. The longer the Wings hang around, the more they'll believe they can win the game. Getting Diggins involved early and often makes it much harder for Dallas to keep up.
2. Slow Down JJ Quinerly
The Wings' rookie from West Virginia has made a real difference since joining the starting lineup. Quinerly became a starter on June 28 against Washington, and she has scored in double figures in every game since.
Seattle didn't have to worry about Quinerly in either of the first two matchups this year; she played one minute in two meetings. Now the Storm has to focus on limiting her impact. Paige Bueckers is going to get her points; Seattle can't let her get help from the rest of the Wings' starting lineup.
3. Attack the Rim
One of Dallas' big weaknesses is that it commits far too many fouls. Only Connecticut fouls more often than the Wings, and their star players share that weakness. Bueckers committed five fouls in the second meeting, and Arike Ogunbowale had four in the first matchup.
Seattle would do well to attack the rim and use Diggins' wizardry with the ball to get good looks at the hoop. If the Wings give in and foul, it only makes them less effective as a whole. Seattle can't count on shooting 60% from 3-point range like it did in the first meeting, but it can count on taking the Wings out of their game by forcing them to either wind up in foul trouble or give away good looks.