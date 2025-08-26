Storm Eye Chance to Add to Fever’s Free Fall Without Caitlin Clark
Clark Remains Sidelined
Caitlin Clark will sit out yet again, marking her 15th straight missed game and 25th overall this season due to groin and ankle injuries—along with earlier left quad and groin issues. For a player who never missed a game as a rookie, this has been an emotionally taxing season. She called it “a journey in balancing mental and physical health.”
Fever in Free Fall
Indiana has now dropped six of its last eight games, slipping to the eighth seed and barely clinging to a playoff spot. Without Clark, the Fever are 10–9, holding on thanks to Aliyah Boston anchoring the paint and Kelsey Mitchell ramping up scoring from deep.
Seattle Gaining Traction
The Storm have responded well after a midseason tumble, picking up four wins in their last five games. Nneka Ogwumike continues to deliver consistently in the post while Skylar Diggins steers the offense with precision. Seattle’s defense ranks within the top three league-wide, forcing teams into tight possessions and pouncing on turnovers.
H2H Edge for Indiana
Despite their struggles, Indiana has beaten Seattle twice already this year—both wins came on the road, one even without Clark playing. That history gives the Fever a layer of confidence heading into tonight’s showdown.
Clark’s Nike Logo Moment
Even on the sideline, Clark made a statement. Nike unveiled her “CC” signature logo earlier today, and she turned up at the arena rocking the new gear. It’s a reminder: even when she’s out of uniform, she remains central to the team’s identity—and to the league’s future.
Where to Watch + Betting Odds
Date: Tuesday, Aug. 26
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Indianapolis, IN
TV: CBS Sports Network (national)
Betting Odds (via DraftKings / sportsbooks):
Spread: Storm –2 (some lines now at –3 or –3.5) — Fever +2 to +3.5
Moneyline: Storm –135 to –175, Fever +114 to +145
Over/Under: Ranges from 162.5 to 168.5, depending on the book
Trainer’s Note: The Fever need a bounce back tonight—if Boston controls the interior and Mitchell counters Diggins, they can keep this close. But Seattle’s experience and defensive discipline make them the safer pick tonight.
More Seattle Storm on SI
Sue Bird Statue Becomes Landmark Moment for Seattle, WNBA
The Seattle Storm Are Ready to Unleash Their Newest Weapon