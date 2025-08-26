Seattle Storm On SI

Storm Eye Chance to Add to Fever’s Free Fall Without Caitlin Clark

The Fever are hanging onto the eighth seed without Caitlin Clark, while Seattle seeks to extend its late-season momentum at Gainbridge Fieldhouse tonight.

Aug 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) guards Indiana Fever forward Damiris Dantas (12) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Clark Remains Sidelined

Caitlin Clark will sit out yet again, marking her 15th straight missed game and 25th overall this season due to groin and ankle injuries—along with earlier left quad and groin issues. For a player who never missed a game as a rookie, this has been an emotionally taxing season. She called it “a journey in balancing mental and physical health.”

Aug 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during the second half against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Fever in Free Fall

Indiana has now dropped six of its last eight games, slipping to the eighth seed and barely clinging to a playoff spot. Without Clark, the Fever are 10–9, holding on thanks to Aliyah Boston anchoring the paint and Kelsey Mitchell ramping up scoring from deep.

Aug 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) blocks out Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams (5) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Seattle Gaining Traction

The Storm have responded well after a midseason tumble, picking up four wins in their last five games. Nneka Ogwumike continues to deliver consistently in the post while Skylar Diggins steers the offense with precision. Seattle’s defense ranks within the top three league-wide, forcing teams into tight possessions and pouncing on turnovers.

Aug 19, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Seattle Storm guard Skylar Diggins (4) directs her team against the Chicago Sky during the second half at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

H2H Edge for Indiana

Despite their struggles, Indiana has beaten Seattle twice already this year—both wins came on the road, one even without Clark playing. That history gives the Fever a layer of confidence heading into tonight’s showdown.

Clark’s Nike Logo Moment

Even on the sideline, Clark made a statement. Nike unveiled her “CC” signature logo earlier today, and she turned up at the arena rocking the new gear. It’s a reminder: even when she’s out of uniform, she remains central to the team’s identity—and to the league’s future.

Where to Watch + Betting Odds

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 26

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse — Indianapolis, IN

TV: CBS Sports Network (national)

Betting Odds (via DraftKings / sportsbooks):

Spread: Storm –2 (some lines now at –3 or –3.5) — Fever +2 to +3.5

Moneyline: Storm –135 to –175, Fever +114 to +145

Over/Under: Ranges from 162.5 to 168.5, depending on the book

Trainer’s Note: The Fever need a bounce back tonight—if Boston controls the interior and Mitchell counters Diggins, they can keep this close. But Seattle’s experience and defensive discipline make them the safer pick tonight.

Aug 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Seattle Storm players celebrate celebrate after a game against the Washington Mystics at CareFirst Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images / Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

