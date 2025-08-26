Storm Look to Avoid Season Sweep in Indianapolis
Last Chance at Indiana
Seattle has momentum, but Indiana holds the bragging rights. The Seattle Storm dropped both earlier meetings this year, and Tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is the final shot to change the narrative. Avoiding a sweep isn’t just about pride—it’s about showing they can stand toe-to-toe with one of the East’s most physical teams.
Storm Riding High
The Storm arrive off a thriller in D.C., where Nneka Ogwumike buried a fadeaway buzzer-beater to stun the Mystics. She poured in 30 points and splashed six threes, reminding everyone why her name belongs in the MVP race. Rookie Dominique Malonga played beyond her years, adding a double-double, while Brittney Sykes hit a clutch triple in her return to her old arena.
That’s four wins in the last five outings, and this team looks more confident with every game. The question: Can that momentum carry into Indianapolis? The Storm fans think so, and so does the entire Seattle Storm organization.
Fever’s Inside Punch
Indiana has leaned on its frontcourt all season, and it’s worked against Seattle. Natasha Howard lit them up for 21 points on 10-for-12 shooting in the last meeting, while Aliyah Boston controlled the glass with a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double. Add in Sophie Cunningham’s four threes, and the Fever’s balance was too much to handle.
Seattle knows it has to protect the paint first and foremost—because if Boston and Howard set the tone again, it’s an uphill battle. They have to play outstanding defense if they plan to stay in this battle with the Fever tonight.
Matchups That Matter
Ogwumike vs. Boston: The veteran vs. the young star. Whoever wins the paint may win the night.
Skylar Diggins vs. Kelsey Mitchell: Tempo will be everything. If Diggins controls pace, Seattle has a shot.
Bench Impact: Malonga’s spark has been real—Seattle may need another punch off the bench to close the gap.
Final Word
The Storm are rolling, but the Fever have been the wall they can’t crack. Tonight offers one last chance to flip the script. Expect playoff-level urgency in Indianapolis.
The Storm has moved up to the sixth spot in the league standings after their last victory and is now on a three-game winning streak, and the Indiana Fever has moved down to the 8th spot in the league standings after a two-game losing streak.
Tip-off: Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 — 7:00 PM ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse (CBS Sports Network).
