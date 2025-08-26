Seattle Storm On SI

Storm Look to Avoid Season Sweep in Indianapolis

Seattle comes off an emotional win over Washington, but faces an Indiana team that’s had their number all season. Down 0–2 in the series, the Storm need a big night to prove they can hang with the Fever.

Edward Blair II

Aug 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) plays the ball while guarded by Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Aug 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) plays the ball while guarded by Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Last Chance at Indiana

Seattle has momentum, but Indiana holds the bragging rights. The Seattle Storm dropped both earlier meetings this year, and Tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse is the final shot to change the narrative. Avoiding a sweep isn’t just about pride—it’s about showing they can stand toe-to-toe with one of the East’s most physical teams.

Storm Riding High

The Storm arrive off a thriller in D.C., where Nneka Ogwumike buried a fadeaway buzzer-beater to stun the Mystics. She poured in 30 points and splashed six threes, reminding everyone why her name belongs in the MVP race. Rookie Dominique Malonga played beyond her years, adding a double-double, while Brittney Sykes hit a clutch triple in her return to her old arena.

That’s four wins in the last five outings, and this team looks more confident with every game. The question: Can that momentum carry into Indianapolis? The Storm fans think so, and so does the entire Seattle Storm organization.

Fever’s Inside Punch

Indiana has leaned on its frontcourt all season, and it’s worked against Seattle. Natasha Howard lit them up for 21 points on 10-for-12 shooting in the last meeting, while Aliyah Boston controlled the glass with a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double. Add in Sophie Cunningham’s four threes, and the Fever’s balance was too much to handle.

Seattle knows it has to protect the paint first and foremost—because if Boston and Howard set the tone again, it’s an uphill battle. They have to play outstanding defense if they plan to stay in this battle with the Fever tonight.

Aug 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indiana Fever forward Damiris Dantas (12) shoots a layup against the Seattle Storm during the first half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Matchups That Matter

Ogwumike vs. Boston: The veteran vs. the young star. Whoever wins the paint may win the night.

Skylar Diggins vs. Kelsey Mitchell: Tempo will be everything. If Diggins controls pace, Seattle has a shot.

Bench Impact: Malonga’s spark has been real—Seattle may need another punch off the bench to close the gap.

Aug 3, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston (7) blocks a shot by Seattle Storm forward Nneka Ogwumike (3) during the second half at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Final Word

The Storm are rolling, but the Fever have been the wall they can’t crack. Tonight offers one last chance to flip the script. Expect playoff-level urgency in Indianapolis.

The Storm has moved up to the sixth spot in the league standings after their last victory and is now on a three-game winning streak, and the Indiana Fever has moved down to the 8th spot in the league standings after a two-game losing streak.

Tip-off: Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025 — 7:00 PM ET, Gainbridge Fieldhouse (CBS Sports Network).

Edward Blair II
EDWARD BLAIR II

Edward Blair II is a sportscaster, journalist, and multimedia professional covering the Seattle Storm for Sports Illustrated’s On SI platform. He also writes for Illinois On SI and Last Word on College Football, providing coverage of the Fighting Illini and Michigan Wolverines. Blair is a member of the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA), the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA), and the National Society of Collegiate Scholars (NSCS). He brings a unique voice shaped by years of coaching, podcasting, and content creation across multiple platforms. In addition to his writing, Blair is the host of The Ed Blair Podcast and an intern video editor with Roundtable Sports Network, where he edits NFL content. He also serves as a freelance production assistant with Fox Sports, having worked major events including the IndyCar 500 content week.

