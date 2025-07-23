Storm Struggle in Big Loss to the Dallas Wings
The Storm resumed their season last night as hosts to the Dallas Wings at Climate Pledge Arena. In unexpected fashion, star guard Skylar Diggins was ruled out just before tip-off due to personal reasons. We do not quite know the details behind, nor should we need to know, but we wish Skylar well.
The Wings are a struggling, re-building team in the WNBA. Following their win, they still sit at just 7-17 overall. As they build around #1 overall pick, Paige Bueckers, they have future promise, but that will not take off in 2025.
The Storm came into this week with a three-game stretch of easier games (Wings, Sky, Mystics). The thought was that they could rattle off three in a row and climb towards the two seed. That ended very quickly.
Without Diggins, all the work shifted to Nneka Ogwumike and Gabby Williams. The duo showed up in that spot combining to shoot 15-33 for 36 points. Williams went for a very quality 14-6-8 line. The losing mark last night did not lie with the stars, but rather the bench.
The bench shot a combined 3-18 from the field for just 9 bench points. Starter Erica Wheeler went 2-11 from the field. Tiffany Mitchell was 1-6 and Ezi Magbegor shot 2-7.
On the opposing side, Bueckers shot 5-11 for 14 points and Arike Ogunbowale was 7-12 (4-6 from three) from 20 points. Ogunbowale set the franchise record for field goals made in her effort.
I wonder if Paolo Banchero added some motivation as he watched on?
As the Storm drop to double digit losses, the next two games will be ever more important to win. As a good team, you must beat the bad. Seattle has a shot at a high playoff seeding and in a 44 game season, they cannot afford rash losses. Seattle will hope to get back Diggins next game. The bench must step up.
Seattle will head to Chicago to face off against the Sky tomorrow night at 8:30EST/5:30PST .