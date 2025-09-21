Connecticut Sun Sees 2025 Season Undone by Defensive Woes
The Connecticut Sun ended a rather chaotic year in 2025. The team didn’t make the playoffs for the first time in nine years and only won 11 games. While it’s easy to blame their inconsistent offense and a roster full of rookies, the team struggled on the defensive end for the entire season.
There were some games for the Sun that ended in victory due to one or two players stepping up on the offensive end, and there were more that could’ve been won if there had been balance between offense and defense. But, the truth is, for all their efforts on the offensive end, their lackluster defense couldn’t hold most teams at bay.
At the end of the regular season, Connecticut ranked 12th in defensive ratings in the league, while allowing opponents to score an average of 88 points per game, to their scoring average of 72 points per game. The strongest defensive player for the Sun is rookie Saniya Rivers, she led the team with 62 steals on the season and offers hope for a stronger defense in 2026.
Rookies Led The Sun's Defensive Stats Despite Season-Long Struggles
The team was led by rookies Leila Lacan, Aneesah Morrow and Rivers in many ways. If veterans Marina Mabrey and Tina Charles weren’t having their best night, it was up to these three rookies to make up for it, a strategy that often led to a loss for the team. But it was able to give the rookies a chance to prove themselves on the court.
Lacan had 55 steals in the season, but there was a steep drop for third, as Charles only had 33. With no more than one or two players capable of holding their own on offense or defense at one time, the Sun struggled to keep up with other teams on both sides of the court, even when Charles and Lacan were scoring well.
While this season was a rough one for the team and fans alike, the promising abilities of the team’s rookies offer a sneak peak for what’s to come in 2026. If the team can hone in on their strong points, and find a way to come together on offense and defense, the team could become a force to be reckoned with next year.
This offseason will be crucial for the team as they will have to find some harmony among themselves, and hope the 2026 draft picks will strengthen the roster. As long as their strong defensive players stick around, there is hope they can move up in the rankings during the 2026 season.