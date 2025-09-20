Marina Mabrey Describes Positive Impact of 'New Energy' From Connecticut Sun
The Connecticut Sun plummeted this year after a long streak of playoff appearances. For eight consecutive years, the franchise reached the playoffs, but with so many vast changes taking place within and around the Sun, they struggled to find their footing this season.
Despite this, Connecticut has a solid foundation — their trio of rookies. Between Saniya Rivers, Leila Lacan and Aneesah Morrow, the bones of the team have been incredibly strong. Adding to the stability were two veterans Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey.
Although the team had hoped that they would be playing in the postseason, it just wasn't in their cards this year. With Connecticut's 2025 campaign now over, Mabrey has done some reflecting on the season, both on the court and in her personal life.
Mabrey Describes Benefits of Playing Alongside Young Talent
While rookies are often viewed as the team's developing talent, the Sun's rookies have been a dominating force on the court this season. They've also brought some much-needed energy to the franchise. Mabrey explained that the new players were able to bring out a new side of her, one that she might not be so familiar with.
"The new energy that we had this year from all the new players, I think, brought out another side of me," said Mabrey, as reported by the Connecticut Sun on X. "Where everything isn't always so serious, and everything's not about basketball. So I think finding joy in other places in life... I've brought that side of my personality out."
Mabrey was pick No. 19 in the second round of the 2019 WNBA draft. She was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks, then underwent a flurry of trades in the years to follow. She also played for the Dallas Wings and the Chicago Sky before finding her home with the Sun.
In her 2025 season, she appeared in 35 games with 34 starts and averaged 14.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists per game. She is well into her professional career, so it's likely that the "new energy" she described is refreshing. The trio of star rookies have not only been a valuable asset in terms of performance, but their ability to create flow on and off the court has been extremely beneficial.
This was not an ideal season for the team or for their new coach Rachid Meziane, but with such a strong core, the outcome in 2026 could look vastly different.