Connecticut Sun Aaliyah Edwards Camp Extends in Year Three
For the third straight year, Aaliyah Edwards brought her passion, energy, and unmistakable leadership back home to Kingston for her annual camp. The youth basketball camp, “YouGotKnext”, and this year’s edition may have been the most special yet.
What started as a local initiative has quickly evolved into a deeply impactful community tradition. Edwards, now a rising WNBA forward, welcomed young athletes from across the region for a weekend filled with development, connection, and inspiration. The theme remained the same: every camper has the next big moment in them.
The motto of the camp is the next bucket, the next play, the next rebound, the next pick in the WNBA or NBA.
“Year 3 of #YouGotKnext was something special! Big thanks to @FSSprops for helping make it happen,” Edwards shared, emphasizing the support that allows her vision to grow each year.
A Homecoming Rooted In Purpose
Returning to Kingston holds deep meaning for Edwards. The city shaped her early basketball journey, and giving back through a hands-on camp has become her way of investing in the next wave of talent.
As highlighted in Global News’ coverage, Edwards didn’t just lend her name to the camp; she was on the court, running drills, motivating kids, and sharing the lessons she’s learned along the way from Kingston to UConn to the WNBA. For campers, getting access to a pro athlete —one who stands exactly where they stand now, makes the experience unforgettable.
Teaching Skills, Building Confidence
The message behind “You Got Knext” is simple yet powerful: opportunity is ahead, and preparation starts today. Throughout the camp, Edwards emphasized fundamentals, decision-making, and playing with purpose. But just as importantly, she focused on confidence, community, and character traits that helped her become one of the toughest forwards in the women’s game.
Her encouragement resonated with players of all ages as she reminded them they’re not just learning drills, they’re building habits that translate beyond the court.
Kingston to the World
Her journey continues to inspire, and this camp has become a tangible reminder that big dreams can start in small gyms. As she continues to elevate her game at the professional level, she remains committed to the kids. They look up to her the same way she once looked up to athletes from afar.
It’s the celebration of community, growth, and the limitless potential of young athletes.
And with momentum building, one thing is clear: Kingston can’t wait for year four.