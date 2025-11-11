Connecticut Sun Aaliyah Edwards Camp Extends in Year Three

Year 3 of #YouGotKnext 💛💜 was something special!! Big thanks to @FSSprops for helping making it happen🤎You got Knext bucket, Knext play, Knext rebound, Knext pick in the WNBA/NBA! 🏀🙌🏾



⬇️⬇️⬇️

Aaliyah Edwards returns to Kingston for annual youth basketball camp…