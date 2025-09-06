Connecticut Sun’s Aneesah Morrow Questionable for Mercury Showdown
The Connecticut Sun hope to have forward Aneesah Morrow on the floor for Saturday’s game with the Phoenix Mercury at Mohegan Sun Arena — but it will be up to how healed she is from a chest injury.
Morrow left Wednesday’s game with the Chicago Sky after playing just five minutes and scoring two points after suffering a chest injury. The Sun listed her as questionable on their final injury report on Friday. Two other players made the list — center Olivia Nelson Ododa, who is doubtful with a back injury, and guard Bria Hartley, who is out with a right knee injury.
Saturday’s game starts at 1 p.m. eastern at Mohegan Sun Arena. The game will be broadcast locally on NBC Sports Boston and streamed on WNBA League Pass. The Mercury did not make an injury report available.
Sun Injury Report
Morrow was the Sun’s first round (No. 7 overall) selection out of LSU in this year’s WNBA draft. She’s been a steady contributor all season. The rookie forward has played in 38 games and averaged 18.2 minutes per contest. She is averaging 7.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. She scored a season-high 20 points against the Seattle Storm in late June and 18 points as recently as Aug. 25 against the New York Liberty.
Nelson-Ododa, the back-up to veteran center Tina Charles, has played in 37 games this season and is averaging 21.6 minutes, 8.2 points and 5.0 rebounds per game. She hasn’t played since the Sun’s 101-95 win over Dallas on Aug. 27, during which she scored eight points and grabbed three rebounds in 13 minutes. The former UConn star was drafted in the second round of the 2022 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks.
Hartley has been ruled out for the season but is on the injury report because she remains on the Sun’s roster. She suffered a meniscus tear in her right knee during a practice leading up to a game against the Minnesota Lynx last weekend. She played in 38 games, started 32 and averaged 8.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Hartley was a standout at UConn, after which she was selected No. 7 overall by the Seattle Storm in the 2014 WNBA draft. She is a free agent after the season.
The Sun (10-31) are playing out the final three games of their season after which the franchise faces an uncertain future amid sale proposals and ongoing labor negotiations. The Mercury (27-14) are fighting with Atlanta for the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. The Sun and the Dream play each other in a home-and-home next week.