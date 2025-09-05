Connecticut Sun Rookies Are Shining Bright Spots Amongst a Dim Season
The Connecticut Sun have faced a rough season, with a record of 10 wins and 31 losses. They are currently riding a three-game losing streak, and all fans can really do is look forward to next season and hope to see some growth from the team in between.
Despite these hardships this year, three rookies have shined on the court for the Sun; Leïla Lacan, Saniya Rivers, and Aneesah Morrow. All three have brought in some much needed aspects to the team dynamic. Lacan is a breakout star, joining the team midway through the season. She’s one of the only players on the team to have a points per game average in the double digits.
The French guard brings heat to both sides of the court, averaging four assists and three rebounds. If she isn’t having a good game, or the other team's defense has figured out how to guard her, Connecticut tends to crumble under the weight. As seen in their last game against the Chicago Sky, Lacan had only eight points and they lost by 24.
Rivers has made waves on the defensive end, always on the board for at least one steal a game. Still averaging almost nine points per game, she can also hold strong when her teammates are falling flat. In defeat, she scored 16 points against the Sky, as one of two players to score in the double digits.
Rookies Power the Connecticut Sun’s Rebuild
With a team so young, there are bound to be growing pains and inconsistencies between each game. One unique thing about these rookies is that they are able to bounce back easily after a rough game. Morrow is a strong forward for the team, and has one of the highest rebounding averages on the Sun’s roster.
Half of Connecticut's roster has one year or less of experience on the WNBA court, making them one of the youngest teams in the league. Their struggles this year coincide with this inexperience. And while it’s not an excuse for such a poor performance on the season, there can be a lot said about the wins they have pulled off.
The Sun aren't even ranked last. Although they are in 11th place, they still sit ahead of Chicago. They have three games remaining this season, where hopefully they can manage to break their losing streak. After a brutal go in 2025, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel when it comes to these rookies. With a little more time on the WNBA court, they may just bring the Sun to the top of the leader board.