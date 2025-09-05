Connecticut Sun Game Today (9/06/25): Preview, How to Watch, Live Stream
The Connecticut Sun, with a potential new ownership offer on the table, will host the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday at Mohegan Sun Arena.
The Sun (10-31) are playing their next-to-last home game of the campaign. Next week Connecticut will play a home-and-home with the Atlanta Dream to wrap up the season. While the Dream are playoff-bound, the Sun is assessing its WNBA Draft lottery odds.
The Sun’s ownership group is also assessing yet another ownership offer. Earlier this week ESPN reported that the state of Connecticut was drawing up a proposal that would allow the Mohegan Tribe, which owns the team, to sell a minority stake in the franchise at a valuation of $250 million or higher. As part of the deal, the Sun would split home games between Uncasville and Hartford and get a new practice facility in Hartford. It’s the fourth such ownership offer that the franchise has received this year.
The Sun, after a hot streak in August, have won five of their last 10 games entering Saturday’s contest with the Mercury (27-14), who are also playoff bound in their first season without franchise legend Diana Taurasi.
Here is the preview for the game, with how to watch, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury
Game Day: Saturday, Sept. 6
Game Time: 1 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC Sports Boston: WNBA League Pass
Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT
Saturday’s Preview
The Sun are hoping to get good news on two players that were listed on their injury report on Friday. Forward Aneesah Morrow is questionable with a chest injury that she suffered in the first quarter of Wednesday’s loss to Chicago. Olivia Nelson-Ododa is doubtful with a back injury.
Connecticut has now lost three straight games by double digits, but center Tina Charles keeps on racking up career milestones. Against Chicago she became the WNBA’s all-time leader in made field goals, passing Taurasi. The 36-year-old is averaging 16.4 points per game. It’s not clear what’s next for her after the season, but she is playing at an elite level. Guard Marina Mabrey (14.1 ppg, 4.0 apg) and guard Leila Lacan (10.2 ppg, 3.8 apg) are the other Sun players averaging double figures this season.
The Mercury are slugging it out with the Dream for the third playoff spot, so Phoenix will probably be huge Sun fans next week. For now, Phoenix is seeking its seventh straight win as it surges toward the postseason. Forward Satou Sabally (16.3 ppg, 6.0 rpg) leads four Mercury averaging double figures, along with guard Kahleah Copper (16.1 ppg), forward Alyssa Thomas (15.9 ppg) and forward DeWanna Bonner (11.5 ppg).
Remaining Sun Schedule
Monday, Sept. 8: at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Sept. 10: vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston