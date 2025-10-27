Connecticut Sun Bring the Energy to Donny's Dash Run and HealthWalk
The Connecticut Sun traded the hardwood for the running track this week, and they brought their signature spark with them.
At the 2025 Donny’s Dash 5k Run & HealthWalk, the Sun once again showed why they’re one of the WNBA’s most community-driven franchises, sponsoring the CT Sun Kids’ Fun Run for the fourth consecutive year. The event was documented by Sun writer Gabby Alfveby of The IX Basketball.
Hosted by UConn legend Donny Marshall, the annual event has become a staple in Connecticut’s sports and wellness scene, blending fitness, family, and local pride. But this year’s edition had an extra jolt of energy, thanks to the Sun’s front office and roster.
Morgan Tuck and Saniya Rivers Step Up
Sun general manager Morgan Tuck, also a former UConn Huskie and WNBA standout, joined guard Saniya Rivers in volunteering, cheering, and celebrating alongside young athletes. From pep talks to post-race high fives, the duo embodied the spirit of a team that understands its platform extends far beyond the game.
“Events like this are why community matters,” Tuck stated. “It’s about inspiring kids to stay active, chase goals, and see that being part of something bigger — whether it’s a team or a cause — can be powerful.”
Rivers, one of the league’s rising stars, echoed the GM’s message with a smile that matched the sunshine.
"But I think the athletes that you just mentioned, they both use their sport, and they use the platform that they get through that sport to be able to amplify their voice," she continued.
For the Sun, who’ve built a reputation for consistency on the court and connection off it. The Kids’ Fun Run has evolved into more than just a sponsorship; it’s a statement. Each year, they invest in the same values that fuel their success: teamwork, perseverance, and giving back.
The presence of current players and management brought two generations of Connecticut hoops excellence together. The cheers that echoed across the finish line weren’t just for the runners. They were for a community rallying around health, hope, and hometown heroes.
As the sneakers cooled and banners came down, one thing was clear: the Connecticut Sun continue to lead by example. They continue to prove that their biggest victories aren’t always measured by wins and losses, but by the lives they touch.
