Connecticut Sun Drops Third Straight Game in Loss to Chicago Sky
The Connecticut Sun found itself subjected to a blowout for the third straight game, as they fell to the Chicago Sky, 88-64, on Wednesday night in Chicago.
The Sun (10-31) entered the game having lost two straight games by double-digits. Connecticut lost to Minnesota, 94-70, and then to Atlanta, 93-76. The Sky (10-30) were in control from the start and built a huge lead that it never surrendered.
An in-game injury didn’t make things easier for the Sun. Aneesah Morrow left the game in the first half with a chest injury, according to Sun PR on X (formerly Twitter). Morrow only played five minutes and scored two points before she suffered the injury.
With the win, the Sky evened the season series. The Sky won the first game, 78-66, on June 15; the Sun returned the favor on Aug. 13 with a 71-62 victory; and the Sun took the lead in the series with a 94-84 win on Aug. 23.
How Sky Beat Sun
Chicago was hot from the start of the game. The Sky had a 28-10 lead after the first quarter and from there the Sun were frantically trying to play catchup. It never could. Connecticut did outscore Chicago in the second quarter, 17-14, but the Sun was still down 42-27 at the break. The Sky then put more distance between itself and the Sun, as Chicago outscored Connecticut, 24-17, in the third quarter to build a 66-44 going into the fourth quarter.
Sun center Tina Charles finished the game with 19 points and two rebounds. She was the only starter in double figures as the team shot below 40% from the field. Saniya Rivers came off the bench to score 16 points, including four 3-pointers.
During the game, Charles passed Diana Taurasi as the WNBA’s all-time leader in made field goals. She entered the game with 3,339 field goals, two behind Taurasi, who is the league’s all-time leading scorer. Charles passed Taurasi in the first quarter and finished the game with eight field goals. The 36-year-old remains the Sun’s leading scorer as Connecticut prepares for its final three games of the campaign.
Chicago forward Angel Reese finished with a double-double — 18 points and 13 rebounds. Center Kamilla Cardoso had 16 points and five rebounds, while guard Rachel Banham added 10 points out of the starting lineup. Off the bench, Elizabeth Williams scored 10 points, and Kia Nurse scored 12 points.
Remaining Sun Schedule
Saturday, Sept. 6: vs. Phoenix, 1 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Monday, Sept. 8: at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Sept. 10: vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston