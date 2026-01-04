Connecticut Sun Forward Posts Shocking Numbers Overseas to End December
While three Connecticut Sun stars gear up for the second annual Unrivaled season, a few others have already been active in the offseason. One of those players includes 33-year-old WNBA veteran Haley Peters, who is currently playing for the Southside team.
Peters has only played for Connecticut for one season thus far, previously spending one season with the Atlanta Dream after time with the Washington Mystics and what was formerly known as the San Antonio Silver Stars. During her 2025 campaign with the Sun, she averaged 2.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists, while shooting 30.5% from the field through 33 games.
While playing overseas, Peters has continued to develop her skills on the court, which could translate quite well into the upcoming WNBA season. Connecticut sputtered throughout 2025, so it's imperative that each player is able to step up once the regular season rolls around. If Peters can continue driving up the momentum she displayed at the end of December, things could play out in the Sun's favor.
Peters' December Overseas
Earlier in December, Peters showed a dip in performance. On Dec. 12, she did not play, but once she returned for her matchup on Dec. 16 against Geelong, she recorded nine points, one rebound and two assists. A few days later, on Dec. 20, she faced Bendigo and logged four points, six rebounds and two assists. Although her production in points dwindled, she was efficient on the other side of the ball. On Dec. 27 against Adelaide, she played for 27 minutes and posted 13 points, three rebounds and one assist.
However, her most impressive performance came on Dec. 30 when Southside faced Sydney. Peters emerged with a shocking 21 points, four rebounds and six assists, ultimately leading her team to a 113-94 victory. If that wasn't enough, her drive continued into January when she posted another 19 points and seven rebounds for another win.
If this is the trajectory that Peters is heading, Connecticut will be able to add another weapon to its back pocket. Now, she is a free agent, so there is still a chance that she may find a home elsewhere. In fact, the Sun has quite a few free agents, including Marina Mabrey, Tina Charles, Lindsay Allen, Bria Hartley, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Mamignan Touré.
Peters has proven herself to be a well-rounded player on the court with a natural ability to play on both sides of the ball. Particularly considering her latest performances, she could emerge as one of the Sun's most valuable players in 2026.