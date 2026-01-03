Connecticut Sun On SI

What Napheesa Collier's Absence Means for Connecticut Sun Players During Unrivaled

Two Connecticut Sun players will need to step up during Unrivaled in the absence of Napheesa Collier.

Aug 25, 2025; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (3) shoots the ball while defended by New York Liberty center Emma Meesseman (33) during the second half at Barclays Center.
Unrivaled is rounding the corner to its second annual season, scheduled to begin on Jan. 5. Co-founded by WNBA icons Napheesa Collier (Minnesota Lynx) and Breanna Stewart (New York Liberty), the recent news of Collier's absence in the league this year was rather shocking.

The 29-year-old forward will be undergoing surgery on both ankles, ultimately sidelining her for four to six months. As a result, she has no choice but to sit out for Unrivaled. Considering her leadership on and off the court, her absence will be loud. Temi Fágbénlé of the Golden State Valkyries will take Collier's spot.

Collier was on the Lunar Owl's roster, alongside Rebecca Allen, Skylar Diggins, Rachel Banham, and Connecticut Sun's very own Aaliyah Edwards and Marina Mabrey. However, now that Collier is out of the picture, Edwards and Mabrey will have more of an opportunity to shine.

Collier Steps Down, Edwards and Mabrey Step Up

A female basketball player in an orange uniform going in for a layup while being guarded by a player in a white uniform
Aside from being the co-founder and inaugural Unrivaled MVP last year, Collier brings a wealth of knowledge and professional basketball experience to the court. It was likely that her ability would have overshadowed that of her Lunar Owls teammates, and as devastating as this situation is, it does open up doors for Edwards and Mabrey to take the spotlight.

Mabrey was the 19th pick in the second round of the 2019 WNBA draft from Notre Dame. During her 2025 campaign, she averaged 14.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and four assists per game, while shooting 36.7%. As one of the Sun veterans, Mabrey has gained experience leading a team, and with Collier sidelined, this is a chance for her to continue taking on that role.

As Edwards, she is on the younger side compared to some of the longtime players. She was the sixth pick in the first round of the 2024 WNBA draft, making her debut with the Washington Mystics, but in August 2024, she was shipped to Connecticut in exchange for guard Jacy Sheldon and a 2026 first-round pick.

Throughout her 2025 season with both franchises, she posted an average of 5.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. While she is not considered the face of the Sun, she is a versatile player who can succeed on both sides of the ball.

The Lunar Owls will play their Unrivaled opener on Jan. 5 at 8 p.m. EST against the Rose BC. The matchup will be made available for viewing on TNT, TruTV and streaming on HBO Max.

