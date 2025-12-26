Olivia Nelson-Ododa Will Be Connecticut Sun’s Most Significant X-Factor in 2026
The Connecticut Sun lost a significant amount of credibility during their 2025 campaign. Finishing 11-33 overall, the Sun struggled to gain traction throughout the season. Under a new head coach and in the company of a relatively new roster, a few obstacles were expected, but the challenges were far greater than many had expected.
Now, head coach Rachid Meziane is looking to tweak his roster and set the franchise up for success ahead of the 2026 season. His team is overflowing with talent — it's more so a matter of fostering that talent and aligning on the court offensively and defensively.
While there's still plenty of time left in the offseason, it's becoming clear that there is one player, in particular, who could largely dictate the outcome of each game: Olivia Nelson-Ododa, a key center who is now entering the fourth season of her professional career in the WNBA.
Nelson-Ododa's Growing Potential in 2026
Nelson-Ododa was the 19th pick in the second round of the 2022 WNBA draft. Having played for UConn under the leadership of Geno Auriemma, the now 25-year-old center has a strong foundation of discipline on the court.
Her time with the Sun began in January 2023 after the Los Angeles Sparks traded her alongside Jasmine Walker and Kianna Smith in exchange for Jasmine Thomas and a 2023 first-round pick. During her 2025 campaign with Connecticut, Nelson-Ododa averaged 8.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 52.6%.
Nelson-Ododa is not one of the spotlight players on the team, but she is effective on both sides of the ball and has just enough experience in the league to provide leadership, while continuing to bring young energy.
There is a chance that she will not be with the Sun next season, which makes her an even larger X-Factor, quickly followed by a question mark. Nelson-Ododa is listed as a restricted free agent, but it isn't clear where she will land at this time. She is among six other Connecticut players who are navigating free agency this offseason.
She is still considered a developing player, and with more time under her belt, she is likely to grow into a powerful role within the WNBA. 2025 has been referred to as her breakout year, but perhaps she will have another opportunity to prove her value and carve a name out for herself during her upcoming campaign.