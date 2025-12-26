Connecticut Sun On SI

Olivia Nelson-Ododa Will Be Connecticut Sun’s Most Significant X-Factor in 2026

Here are the reasons why Connecticut Sun center Olivia Nelson-Ododa will be an X-Factor during the 2026 season?

Maria Aldrich

Aug 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Connecticut Sun center Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) shoots the ball against LA Sparks forward Rickea Jackson (2) in the second half at the Crypto.com Arena.
Aug 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Connecticut Sun center Olivia Nelson-Ododa (10) shoots the ball against LA Sparks forward Rickea Jackson (2) in the second half at the Crypto.com Arena. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Connecticut Sun lost a significant amount of credibility during their 2025 campaign. Finishing 11-33 overall, the Sun struggled to gain traction throughout the season. Under a new head coach and in the company of a relatively new roster, a few obstacles were expected, but the challenges were far greater than many had expected.

Now, head coach Rachid Meziane is looking to tweak his roster and set the franchise up for success ahead of the 2026 season. His team is overflowing with talent — it's more so a matter of fostering that talent and aligning on the court offensively and defensively.

While there's still plenty of time left in the offseason, it's becoming clear that there is one player, in particular, who could largely dictate the outcome of each game: Olivia Nelson-Ododa, a key center who is now entering the fourth season of her professional career in the WNBA.

Nelson-Ododa's Growing Potential in 2026

A female basketball player in an orange uniform holding a basketball while being guarded by a player in white
David Butler II-Imagn Images

Nelson-Ododa was the 19th pick in the second round of the 2022 WNBA draft. Having played for UConn under the leadership of Geno Auriemma, the now 25-year-old center has a strong foundation of discipline on the court.

Her time with the Sun began in January 2023 after the Los Angeles Sparks traded her alongside Jasmine Walker and Kianna Smith in exchange for Jasmine Thomas and a 2023 first-round pick. During her 2025 campaign with Connecticut, Nelson-Ododa averaged 8.2 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 52.6%.

Nelson-Ododa is not one of the spotlight players on the team, but she is effective on both sides of the ball and has just enough experience in the league to provide leadership, while continuing to bring young energy.

There is a chance that she will not be with the Sun next season, which makes her an even larger X-Factor, quickly followed by a question mark. Nelson-Ododa is listed as a restricted free agent, but it isn't clear where she will land at this time. She is among six other Connecticut players who are navigating free agency this offseason.

She is still considered a developing player, and with more time under her belt, she is likely to grow into a powerful role within the WNBA. 2025 has been referred to as her breakout year, but perhaps she will have another opportunity to prove her value and carve a name out for herself during her upcoming campaign.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published |Modified
Maria Aldrich
MARIA ALDRICH

Maria Aldrich graduated from SUNY Potsdam with a degree in Exercise Science and a minor in Wilderness Education. While earning her degrees, she learned the fundamentals of climbing, wilderness travel and leadership in the backcountry. These skills built upon Maria's lifelong passion for the outdoors. Following graduation, she began working in the outdoor recreation field, serving individuals with disabilities to help them access outdoor pursuits including hiking, paddling, horseback riding, and snowshoeing. The following year, Maria moved to the Adirondack Mountains in New York State to continue working towards a life of adventure and writing. She has continued rock and ice climbing, hiking in the High Peaks of the Adirondacks, and paddling through various rivers while documenting her experiences through writing. When Maria isn’t adventuring in the mountains, she can be found reading a book, fishing on a shoreline or spending time with family

Home/news