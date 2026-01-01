Connecticut Sun’s Future Burns Bright Behind Three Cornerstones
With Marina Mabrey, Saniya Rivers, and Aneesah Morrow emerging as the franchise’s new cornerstones, the Sun are entering a chapter defined by skill diversity, defensive intensity, and untapped upside.
Marina Mabrey: The Shot-Maker Who Changes Everything
At the forefront of this new era is Marina Mabrey, whose arrival signaled a shift in how Connecticut wants to play. Mabrey brings shot creation the Sun have long searched for someone unafraid of the moment and capable of bending defenses with deep-range shooting and fearless scoring bursts. Her ability to space the floor instantly changes the geometry of Connecticut’s offense, opening driving lanes and providing late-clock answers that have often separated contenders from champions.
Beyond the numbers, Mabrey’s edge and competitive fire inject a swagger that aligns with the franchise’s gritty identity. As a veteran with playoff experience, she also offers leadership during a transitional phase, serving as both tone-setter and safety valve in high-pressure moments.
Now there is an issue. She's an unrestricted free agent. Mabrey has expressed a desire to return, but the Sun needs the WNBA and the players' association to come to an agreement on a collective bargaining agreement before it can approach her on a new deal. And there will be competition.
Saniya Rivers: Defensive Engine with Expanding Offensive Promise
That transition toward youth is embodied by Saniya Rivers, whose two-way potential gives the Sun a modern perimeter cornerstone. Rivers arrives with a defensive reputation that already commands respect. River's length, lateral quickness, and instincts make her a natural disruptor on the wing.
What makes Rivers especially intriguing heading into 2026 is her offensive ceiling. She thrives in transition, attacks closeouts decisively, and has shown flashes of becoming a reliable secondary play-maker. In Connecticut’s system, her versatility allows her to guard elite scorers one possession and ignite the fast break the next. Rivers functions as connective tissue, raising the lineup’s energy, flexibility, and pace.
Aneesah Morrow: Relentless Presence in the Frontcourt
Completing the trio is Aneesah Morrow, whose motor and physicality bring a renewed identity to Connecticut’s front-court. Morrow has built her reputation on rebounding dominance, toughness, and consistent production, impacting games through second-chance points and defensive effort.
Yet her game continues to evolve. Improved face-up scoring, expanding range, and confident decision-making suggest Morrow is far more than a traditional interior presence. As the Sun look ahead to 2026, she projects as a foundational piece capable of anchoring the paint while still fitting into an up-tempo, space-oriented offense.
A Blueprint for the Future
Together, Mabrey, Rivers, and Morrow represent a balanced blueprint for Connecticut’s future shooting, defense, and interior dominance converging in a trio built for sustainability. As the Sun turn the page toward 2026, the excitement isn’t just about potential. It’s about a vision finally coming into focus.