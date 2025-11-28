Time Spent at LSU Helped Shape Aneesah Morrow Into Sun Star
When Kim Mulkey and Angel Reese both look you in the eye and say, “We need you here,” the dog is instilled in you forever. For Morrow, one of the most electrifying talents coming out of college basketball, the moment was the beginning of her LSU chapter.
This chapter was filled with grit, star-studded practices, and an energy she refuses to leave behind, no matter where she steps. In her conversation with Ros Gold-Onwude, Morrow broke down the motivations and experiences shaping her time in Baton Rouge. She reflected on what it meant to join a championship-caliber program and instantly be held to elite expectations.
The Kim Mulkey Effect
Mulkey’s recruiting presence is more than persuasive; it’s commanding. Her vision for LSU basketball has transformed the Tigers into a powerhouse destination for top-tier transfers. The authenticity behind Mulkey’s pitch sealed her commitment.
“When Coach Mulkey says she needs you, you believe her,” Morrow shared. “She’s not selling a dream. She’s telling you what she expects and what she sees in you.”
Honesty and confidence sparked something in the forward who has always thrived under coaches willing to challenge her.
Bettering One Another
The LSU practices aren’t for the faint of heart, especially with Angel Reese. For Morrow, battling against Reese daily became a proving ground and a catalyst for growth.
“Going against Angel in practice? It’s intense,” Morrow said with a grin. “We push each other. We talk, we compete, we get physical. There’s no taking plays off.”
The matchup between the two stars was and remains more than entertainment; it’s sharpening steel with steel. Their battles set the tone for the rosters and the season's expectations.
Uncontrollable Energy
If there’s one thing the LSU faithful and Connecticut rising star learned about Morrow, it’s that her energy is non-negotiable. Whether it's diving on loose balls, rallying teammates from the bench, or bringing passion to every possession, Morrow is consistent.
“I don’t switch up,” she said. “The energy you see on the court is the same energy I bring off it. That’s who I am.”
There’s so much untapped potential and big moments on the horizon; Morrow's journey is still unfolding. Back in Baton Rouge, Morrow’s relentless drive mixed with Reese’s guidance and Mulkey’s leadership created the perfect monster for the now Sun player to develop even further.
As she continues to rise, the Sun fans are getting an up-close look at the player who didn’t just get drafted to the Sun, she answered the call.