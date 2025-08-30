Connecticut Sun Game Today (8/30/25): Preview, How to Watch & Live Stream
The Connecticut Sun will get a chance to try and upset one of the WNBA’s best teams when they host the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday night.
The Sun (10-28) cracked the 10-win mark after beating the Dallas Wings, 101-98, on Wednesday, and have now won five of their last seven games, dating back to Aug. 13. The Lynx (30-8) lead the league by six games over the Las Vegas Aces. A loss won’t hurt their chances of landing a top seed in the playoffs.
Here is the preview for the game, with how to watch, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Connecticut Sun vs. Minnesota Lynx
Game Day: Saturday, Aug. 30
Game Time: 7 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC Sports Boston (Sun); NBA TV (national); Stream: WNBA League Pass
Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT
Saturday’s Preview
The play of guard Leila Lacan has been a revelation of late for the Sun. She’s averaging 10.2 points and 3.9 assists per game, along with 2.4 steals. The rookie out of UConn has scored 22 points in back-to-back games. She also logged more than 30 minutes in each of those games. With the season essentially done, Lacan will likely get as much playing time as possible to prepare for next season.
Connecticut will lean on center Tina Charles (16.3 ppg, 5.9 rpg) and guard Marina Mabrey (14.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg, 4.0 apg) in the starting lineup. But they may have to do without guard Bria Hartley. She is listed as doubtful with a right knee issue. Center Olivia Nelson-Ododa is questionable with a back injury.
Minnesota just got forward Napheesa Collier back from an ankle injury and scored 32 points in her return against Indiana on Aug. 24. In the follow-up against Seattle, she scored 18 points. She’s averaging 23.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. If the Lynx are going to make a deep playoff run, Collier must be in top form. Guard Kayla McBride (15.1 ppg, 3.4 apg) has been rock-solid all season.
Remaining Sun Schedule
Saturday, Aug. 30: vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston/NBA TV
Monday, Sept. 1: vs. Atlanta, 1 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Sept. 3: at Chicago, 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Saturday, Sept. 6: vs. Phoenix, 1 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Monday, Sept. 8: at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston
Wednesday, Sept. 10: vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston