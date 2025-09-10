Connecticut Sun Game Today (9/10/25): Preview, How to Watch, Live Stream
The Connecticut Sun will play the Atlanta Dream one more time as they wrap up their 2025 WNBA season on Wednesday night.
The Sun (11-32) will host Atlanta (29-14) in the final game of the campaign at Mohegan Sun Arena. After that, it’s not clear what happens with the franchise, as the Sun are surrounded by sale rumors and reportedly have at least four suitors for either minority or majority ownership. Connecticut also must be concerned about the WNBA, which seems to have a vested interest in making sure the franchise either doesn’t move, or moves somewhere it wants it to move.
Plus, the league and the WNBA players are negotiating a new collective bargaining agreement, negotiations that will probably drag well into the offseason. The Sun will also await their place in the WNBA draft, which will be determined by a lottery.
The Sun and Dream will play for the fifth time this season, with Atlanta carrying a 3-1 record against Connecticut going into the game. The Sun’s only victory was on June 6 by the score of 84-76. That came was in Connecticut. The Dream’s victories included a 79-55 win on May 25 in Atlanta, a 93-76 win on Sept. 1 in Connecticut and an 87-62 win on Sunday in Atlanta.
Here is the preview for the game, with how to watch, injury updates and more.
How to Watch Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream
Game Day: Wednesday, Sept. 10
Game Time: 7 p.m. ET
Watch: NBC Sports Boston: WNBA League Pass
Where: Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT
Wednesday’s Preview
The Sun will be without guard Bria Hartley (knee) and Leila Lacan (personal reasons for the game). Hartley has been out since last month with a meniscus tear and was already ruled out for the season. Lacan missed the previous game. Center Olivia Nelson-Ododa is doubtful with a back injury. She did not play in Monday’s game.
The Sun were the victim of a huge run by the Dream in the second half of Monday’s matchup. That’s been an issue for Connecticut lately, as it has played a close first half, or even three quarters, in each of its last three games only to lose after a huge run by the opponent. For several Sun players, this could be their final contests with the team, including leading scorer Tina Charles, who started her WNBA career in Connecticut and has racked up several career milestones late this season.