Connecticut Sun's Leila Lacan Seals Victory Against Mercury With Strong Finish
The Connecticut Sun took the lead early on during their Saturday afternoon game against the Phoenix Mercury by dominating the first quarter and getting out to an eight-point lead.
But that didn't last long as the Mercury came alive in the second quarter and regained control on the game, posting 32 points to put their score total at 50. Connecticut finished off the half with 47 points, making this contest much closer than many might have imagined.
With the two teams playing virtually to a draw in the third quarter, with the Sun winning that period by a score of 23-21, it set the stage for a dramatic finish as Connecticut is searching to close out their underwhelming season on a high note.
With the game was nearly tied at 64-63 with the Sun up by one, the team wanted to deliver a win for the home crowd. In an effort to avoid such an aching defeat, Connecticut rookie Leila Lacan took matters into her own hands.
Leila Lacan Saves Connecticut During Final Moments
The young guard had perhaps one of her best games this season, particularly toward the end. With just under 30 seconds left on the clock, she had little time to think. However, in true Lacan fashion, she was sensational to break the fourth quarter tie.
With 27 seconds on the clock and things knotted up at 81 points apiece, she tossed in a driving layup that made the score 83-81. Not much time passed before she was awarded two free throws, both of which she made for an additional two points. Shortly after, she earned another set of free throws, making both and bringing the score to 87-84 with just three seconds left.
That flurry by Lacan allowed Connecticut to walk away with the victory. Their past three games have been uneventful in terms of success, which made Saturday's win feel that much better. Beyond that, Phoenix has been on a high as of late, entering on a six-game winning streak.
While Lacan certainly took center stage toward the end of the game, the phenomenal performances made by veterans Tina Charles and Marina Mabrey are not to be unnoticed. Throughout the matchup, Charles posted 22 points, 10 rebounds and two assists while Mabrey posted 23 points, five rebounds and four assists.
There was plenty of uncertainty throughout the game as the lead constantly switched sides, but the Sun community is beyond pleased with Saturday's outcome. Their next matchup is scheduled for Monday when they face the Atlanta Dream who are experiencing a four-game winning streak of their own at this time.