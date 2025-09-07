Connecticut Sun On SI

Connecticut Sun Game Today (9/08/25): Preview, How to Watch, Live Stream

The Connecticut Sun will play the first of back-to-back games with the Atlanta Dream to close out the 2025 WNBA season.  

Connecticut Sun forward Aneesah Morrow (24), forward Aaliyah Edwards (8) and guard Lindsay Allen (15) react after a play against the Phoenix Mercury in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena.
The Connecticut Sun have reached the final week of the season as they prepare for back-to-back games with the Atlanta Dream beginning on Monday.

The Sun (11-31) will be in Atlanta (28-14) to face the Dream on Monday, after which the two teams will reconvene in Uncasville, Conn., on Wednesday to close out the season at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Connecticut will finish the season with no better than the third-worst record in the league. Atlanta is still fighting for playoff positioning. The Dream have the No. 2 seed, but both Las Vegas and Phoenix are a game back. Oddly enough, the Sun helped the Dream out by beating the Mercury, 87-84, on Saturday.

Here is the preview for the game, with how to watch, injury updates and more.

How to Watch Connecticut Sun vs. Atlanta Dream

Connecticut Sun forward Haley Peters shoots while wearing a white uniform.
Game Day: Monday, Sept. 8

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC Sports Boston: WNBA League Pass

Where: The Gateway Center Arena @ College Park, College Park, Ga.

Monday’s Preview

Connecticut Sun head coach Rachid Meziane talks with guard Marina Mabrey on the sidelines
The Sun got forward Aneesah Morrow back from a chest injury for the Mercury game and she posted nine points, a team-high 13 rebounds and one assist in a victory that helped end the Sun’s three-game losing streak. The win also ended the Mercury’s five-game winning streak.

Marina Mabrey led the Sun with 23 points, her eighth game this season with 20 or more points and the 12th time she has led Connecticut in scoring this season. She also had five rebounds, four assists and two steals. Center Tina Charles had a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds and enters Monday’s game needed 18 points to tie the franchise record for most points (697) in a single season in Sun history.

Connecticut continues to put more trust in young players like Morrow. Rookie Leila Lacan had 14 points in the win. Saniya Rivers had six points, six rebounds, five assists and a steal.

The Dream blasted the Sun in the fourth quarter of its last meeting. Four Atlanta players are averaging double figures in scoring — guard Allisha Gray (18.6), guard Rhyne Howard (17.5), forward Brionna Jones (12.9) and guard Jordin Canada (11.7). Atlanta coach Karl Smesko, in his first season after a long stint at Florida Gulf Coast University, should be in the running for WNBA coach of the year.

Remaining Sun Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 10: vs. Atlanta, 7 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Boston

