Connecticut Sun's Lindsay Allen Has Strong Start Overseas in December
Despite the ongoing labor dispute occurring within and around the WNBA this offseason, the Connecticut Sun has been keeping busy on the court in preparation for what could be a stunning transformation during their 2026 campaign.
Between now and the start of the season, there is plenty of work to be done, but the Sun have not been shying away from any opportunities.
To fine-tune skills and continue developing, several Connecticut players are competing during the offseason. Between Unrivaled and overseas play, the Sun is undoubtedly putting in the work. Those competing overseas include Leïla Lacan, Migna Touré, Haley Peters and Lindsay Allen. Of those four, Allen has been having the most productive December thus far. Here's how her month has been unfolding to date.
Allen's Promising Start to December
Allen is currently playing for Shandong in China and has completed three games this month. On Dec. 2, her team faced Hebei, which resulted in a disappointing loss. This was through no fault of Allen’s, as she posted 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and three steals. Fortunately, her team didn't stay down for long before bouncing back up.
Once Dec. 5 rolled around, her team entered their matchup against Shanxi with confidence, ultimately clinching a win. Allen posted 19 points, four rebounds, six assists and one steal, leading her team to victory. Her momentum remained high for her Dec. 7 contest in which she logged another 16 points against Jiangsu, along with two rebounds and four assists. She has been capitalizing on opportunities that present themselves on the court.
During Allen's 2025 campaign, she was largely overshadowed by some of her teammates, but her performance should not go overlooked. She finished her season averaging 2.4 points, 1.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game.
Since being drafted in 2017, she has found her way around the map with the WNBA, having played for the New York Liberty, Las Vegas Aces, Indiana Fever, Minnesota Lynx and the Chicago Sky. Last season marked her first year in Connecticut, where she posted averages of 2.4 points, 1.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.3 steals per game.
Ideally, Allen will be able to continue driving up her production throughout the rest of the month overseas. Her next matchup is scheduled for Dec. 10 against Guangdong, followed by a game on Dec. 13 against Wuhan. Shandong is currently on a two-game winning streak, hoping to extend it to three tomorrow.