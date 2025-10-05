Was Lindsay Allen Connecticut Sun’s Most Overshadowed Player This Year?
The Connecticut Sun made headlines multiple times throughout their 2025 campaign, but the top names to circulate were those of Tina Charles and her record-breaking habits, as well as Marina Mabrey and the shocking trio of rookies — Saniya Rivers, Leila Lacan, and Aneesah Morrow.
Finishing the season 11-33, this clearly wasn't the year of success for the Sun, but it can't be denied that there is truly some remarkable talent within their franchise. Unfortunately, many of their players have been underestimated this year, one of which includes guard Lindsay Allen.
Was Allen One of Connecticut Sun's Most Underrated Players?
Lindsay Allen, 30, has found her way around the WNBA in her eight years of professional basketball. She was the 14th pick in the second round of the 2017 WNBA draft and attended training camp with the New York Liberty before being picked up by the Las Vegas Aces, where she remained for a few years. In 2021, she was traded to the Indiana Fever, and in 2022, she landed with the Minnesota Lynx. Her travels didn't end there, however.
In 2024, she signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Sky, where she appeared in 40 games, 28 of which she started. She scored an average of 6.6 points per game, along with recording an average of 2.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists.
In 2025, Allen was traded to the Sun. Having made her way around the WNBA throughout the course of several years, it's no surprise that she's had some difficulty gaining traction during play.
During the regular season, she appeared in 31 games and started in nine. She averaged 2.4 points per game, a drastic drop from her previous year with the Sky. She also recorded rebounds (1.0) and assists (2.0). Despite the drop, she stepped up and supported her team on the court while Bria Hartley navigated her injury.
Needless to say, this wasn't her most successful season, but this was also a year of change for Allen, and for the franchise as a whole. There was a substantial amount of quick and unexpected decisions that had to be made on the fly.
Numbers on the board aren't the end-all, be-all when it comes to basketball. Allen wasn't exactly the star of the show this year, but her reliability on the court is a major benefit for the franchise. Her ability to step up when it matters most is what makes a player valuable.
Now having one year with Connecticut under her belt, perhaps she will have more shining moments in her 2026 campaign. She was undoubtedly overshadowed this year, but it doesn't have to be that way moving forward.