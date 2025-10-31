Connecticut Sun Players and Staff Discuss Leadership At R.I.S.E. Conference
The R.I.S.E. Women’s Leadership Conference took place at the Rhode Island Convention Center in downtown Providence on Tuesday, and the Connecticut Sun made an appearance, per the franchise's official web site. They listened to discussions, provided thought leadership, and networked across a diverse and broad range of women.
The conference (Realizing Inspiration & Sustaining Excellence) takes place annually as a way for women to come together. The Sun’s Manager of Community Relations, Shamare Holmes spoke on a panel discussing the importance of community care and moving beyond self-care to attain sustainable wellness practices.
The team was not only there to support but also learn new ways to find balance on and off the court. The event is meant to raise questions surrounding self-care practices, burnout, healing, and creating support systems within personal communities. As athletes, it’s crucial for them to find harmony amongst themselves and those around them in order for them to thrive while playing.
These athletes are constantly moving around the country, which can make it hard for them to find community. Events like R.I.S.E. are there to promote not only wellness, but the ways these athletes can continue to find support while being surrounded by strangers.
More of the Sun’s staff attended the event, including sales team members, to discuss ticket offerings, community/organizational partnerships, and giveaways. Sun’s front office staff contributed by hosting various discussions on topics like gender parity, social economics, workplace equality, women in leadership, financial literacy, health and wellness, entrepreneurship, and mentorship.
The event highlighted the importance of strong women leaders, and included a Young Women’s Circle Panel with high school and collegiate students, that focused on the hardships young women face in this day and age.
The Connecticut Sun was highlighted at the event, with over 1,600 attendees, the team was there to show young women that they can transform their lives both personally and professionally as long as they have the right tools to do so. R.I.S.E. not only invests in youth programs and leadership but is also looking for ways to positively contribute to conversations surrounding women in sports, which is why it was so important to see the Sun there.
As the event continues to grow, organizers are looking forward to seeing the way R.I.S.E contributes to these conversations. With the goal of connecting women across various ages, professions and diverse backgrounds to bring discussion around eliminating gender, pay, and socioeconomic gaps, the Connecticut Sun are a part of something bigger when they attend these events.