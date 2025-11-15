Connecticut Sun's Mamignan Touré Endures Brutal Losing Skid Abroad
The Connecticut Sun's offseason has been a busy one as the franchise is trying to set itself up for success in 2026. Between head coach Rachid Meziane trying to build a solid foundation within the Sun and players continuing to train while abroad, the Sun has been putting in the work on and off the court.
One of Connecticut's players to take the court this offseason is 30-year-old guard Mamignan "Migna" Touré. As a whole, her international team appears to be struggling with consistency, but Touré's individual play has been rather encouraging for Sun fans to see, particularly considering that she is considered an under-the-radar player for Connecticut. Perhaps 2026 will be a turning point for Touré, which could allow her to take the spotlight.
Migna Touré's November Woes With Besiktas
Sun guard Migna Touré, 30, is one of the Connecticut stars who have been spending time playing abroad during the offseason. The French star is currently tied to the Besiktas of Turkey under head coach Ayhan Avci, where she serves as one of the starting five, alongside Pelin Bilgic, Maria Fasoula, Amy Okonkwo and Nikolina Milic.
This hasn't been a desirable season for Besiktas, but their performance in November has been even more grim thus far, despite the efforts made by Touré. Since the start of the month, the team has been suffering a disappointing losing skid, now in three consecutive games.
Touré has been delivering strong results, but her numbers alone have not been enough to edge out their opponents. During her matchup on Nov. 5 against Athinaikos, she recorded 17 points, four rebounds and five assists. Unfortunately, Athinaikos still managed to pull ahead and clinched a tight 84-82 victory.
Touré's latest matchup took place on Nov. 8 against Nesibe Aydin when she posted 10 points, but once again, her opponent secured the win, this time by a slightly larger margin of 90-83.
Her offseason play isn't over quite yet — she has quite a few contests ahead of her, leaving plenty of time for her team to turn things around. Their next matchup is on the board for Nov. 23 when they take on Emlak Konut (Turkey- KBSL), soon followed by Charnay (EuroCup) three days later.
Although this hasn't exactly been a successful season for Besiktas in terms of winning, this has undoubtedly been a phenomenal opportunity for Touré to continue competing in the offseason and fine-tune her play.