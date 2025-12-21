Connecticut Sun's Potential Relocation Could Strike Up New Rivalry in Texas
The Connecticut Sun sale is still a work in progress, but recent reports state that a solution could be on the way. According to Alexa Philippou and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, the Houston Rockets have been in "substantive talks" with the Sun, which might end up going through if the Sun deems the offer acceptable.
This is not the first time the franchise has been envisioned returning to Houston, but now it looks like the ball could start rolling soon. Will Connecticut's sale finally come to a close by sending the franchise south?
Right now, there is only one team in the league located in Texas — the Dallas Wings. If the Sun relocates, things could heat up very quickly on the court. Overall, a new rivalry certainly wouldn't hurt the league. In fact, it could be just what it needs.
New Rivalry Could Be Born
The Wings are the only franchise in the Lone Star State, but if the latest talks become reality, they will be getting a new neighbor. Simply due to closer proximity, fans could see a rivalry spark between the two teams. This would inevitably create more competitive edge and excitement within the WNBA, which is exactly what the league needs as it would draw in more attention.
To add to the tension, Connecticut veteran Marina Mabrey has a three-year history with Dallas, having played for the Wings in 2020, 2021 and 2022. During that period, she recorded an average of 12.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.1 assists and one steal. Following the 2022 season, she landed with one of the Sun's current rivals, the Chicago Sky. Already having a veteran player with an extensive history in Dallas, it wouldn't take long for tensions to rise.
At the time of this writing, an official decision has yet to be made regarding the Connecticut sale, but Philippou and Shelburne note that the discussions have been "positive." As the pair explained, "The source said that while a formal offer has been discussed, the parties have not signed an exclusivity agreement and there has not been a decision on the future of the franchise."
It's unclear where the sale will go from here, but if this path is taken, the Sun will find a new home in Houston alongside the Wings up in Dallas. Not only would this end the ongoing sale saga, but it would also spice up the competition within the league — a win-win situation.